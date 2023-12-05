VAPORESSO Unveils Global Carbon Neutral Program, Pioneering Environmental Sustainability in the Vaping Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is set to launch a new program titled "2023 VAPORESSO CARE ECO GO GREEN - Global Carbon Neutral Program" ("the Program"). The Program, running from December 10, 2023, to July 2024, is designed to address the urgent issues of global warming and climate change while promoting sustainable development.

(PRNewsfoto/VAPORESSO) (PRNewswire)

As the world experiences rapid economic and technological growth, it also grapples with the negative impacts of this development, including ecological degradation, the greenhouse effect, and global warming. The challenge lies in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing carbon sinks.

In response to the challenge of carbon dioxide emissions reduction, VAPORESSO is introducing its first conceptual innovative product "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO, the first ocean-friendly product in vaping industry.

Design to promote a low carbon lifestyle, "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO takes a step further based on VAPORESSO's ECO NANO which is reusable, offering a sustainable alternative to disposable products. It can be recharged and refilled, reducing the user's cost by 60% per year and significantly reducing pollution.

While the "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO represents a significant stride for VAPORESSO in its pursuit of carbon reduction and environmental conservation. By utilizing PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) material sourced from recyclable marine plastic waste, "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO tackles "white pollution" caused by plastic packaging, thereby helping to protect the marine environment.

Meanwhile, VAPORESSO is dedicated to increasing carbon sinks and will launch initiatives to involve its users into a joint effort. A UN report states forests are crucial for carbon storage, but 420 million hectares were lost to deforestation from 1990-2020. VAPORESSO invites users to join in its initiatives of planting 6000 more trees in the coming months, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and add 66 tons of carbon to the Earth's carbon sink annually, thus reducing ecological damage and promoting global sustainability.

As part of the Program, VAPORESSO will launch several initiatives, including UNITE TO PLANT to provide users with an online interactive platform to experience the fun of low-carbon environmental protection and support tree-planting through quizzes. It also invites clients as Global Green Partners to join planting trees to promote the environmental development of the vaping industry. In collaboration with its stores worldwide, including those in the U.S., the UK, and France, etc., the brand has launched the STEP COUNT CHALLENGE to encourage users to adopt eco-friendly travel methods, especially walking. Users can participate in this challenge through various store locations to win incredible rewards from VAPORESSO.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/ .

Logo (PRNewsfoto/VAPORESSO) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VAPORESSO