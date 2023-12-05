VANGUARD(™) EXPANDS INDUSTRY-LEADING BATTERY LINEUP WITH SWAPPABLE POWER OPTION

With fixed and swappable interfaces, Briggs & Stratton is providing more power, choice to OEMs

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton is taking the next step in solidifying itself as a leader in battery technology with the launch of its highly anticipated Vanguard Lithium-Ion 48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery (Si1.5), which is now available for order. This announcement comes as the company is growing its Vanguard battery portfolio to include swappable (Si Series) and fixed (Fi Series) battery pack configurations to meet a wider range of application and equipment needs.

What to know about the game-changing Si1.5 Battery

The latest in Vanguard battery technology, the Si1.5 Battery features an innovative, self-contained package with a handle on top for easy swapping between equipment — or equipment and charger — on the jobsite. Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, this globally distributed product is backed by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network.

With safety and durability paramount in its design, the Si1.5 is built tough with a diecast aluminum casing that adds rigidity and reduces vibration and shock response from the pack. When facing a jobsite's debris, moisture or extreme temperatures, users can confidently run the Si1.5 and expect a safe, powerful performance that will get the job done. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to incorporate the Si1.5 into their machines will also benefit from the battery's brand-agnostic, standard interface design that adds flexibility while minimizing integration costs.

Swappable interface, endless application potential

As a power solutions provider at the forefront of off-highway electrification, Vanguard understands and appreciates the challenges OEMs and end users face when adopting electric equipment — most pressingly, range anxiety and charging infrastructure. When looking for innovative ways to address these concerns, Vanguard turned to a tried-and-true technology from the hand-held, cordless tool market: swappable battery packs. The easy-to-switch batteries have been a staple for drills and saws. Now, Vanguard is making the technology a reality for off-highway equipment, too.

OEMs across a variety of markets have seen the undeniable potential of the Si1.5. Vanguard is actively working on Si1.5 integration projects with manufacturers across the construction, commercial turf and industrial industries.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

"At Vanguard, we have been developing and investing in innovative battery technology for years. We're building on this commitment to electrification by expanding our configuration options to include a high-power, swappable battery pack that will enable more OEMs to begin their journey in offering battery-powered equipment," said David Frank, Senior Vice President and President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "When designing this configuration, we leveraged learnings from our fixed battery series to create a solution that offers an impressive run time and that can operate at high amps. With this new option, we're able to bring the efficiency, versatility and reliability our batteries are known for to more customers across a diverse range of applications."

Rental-ready engineering

Offering the ability to swiftly swap freshly charged packs from application to application, plus a rugged, built-to-last exterior, the Si1.5 is ideally suited for the rental market. Additionally, the battery's advanced Lithium-Ion chemistry delivers a 1,000-cycle lifespan with no maintenance. This allows rental houses' equipment to stay out in the field and operators to stay at work. With its swappable nature and a standard charge time of less than two hours, rental equipment powered by the Si1.5 eliminates range anxiety from the equation.

"In an industry where uptime is everything, the flexibility and durability offered by the Si1.5 is going to be a game-changer for rental houses and end users alike," said Paul Bramhall, Director of Electrification/Rental — EMEA at Briggs & Stratton. "It will enable rental houses to have more freedom over their equipment's service and maintenance needs while offering end users the peace of mind that may have otherwise seemed out of reach for rented electrified products. Plus, the rental houses can run Vanguard-powered equipment with confidence knowing it's backed by the trusted Briggs & Stratton brand and global service network."

Fixed or swappable, Vanguard has it covered

The Si1.5 is one part of an increasingly diverse battery product portfolio from Vanguard. The company's journey to electrification began in October 2019 with the introduction of its 48V 5kWh* Commercial Battery. Since then, Vanguard has released a competitive range of seven power options including 1.5kWh*, 3.8kWh*, 5kWh* and 10kWh* in varying configurations for maximum integration flexibility.

Offering high power and a great cycle life all in one compact package, the Si1.5 unlocks application potential across a diverse range of industries looking to embrace electrification. To learn more about the leading Vanguard Lithium-Ion fixed and swappable battery pack series, click here .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

