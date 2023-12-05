ngena Secure Connectivity as a Service now offered to Telarus Technology Advisors

ngena Brings Simplified Secure Networking Connectivity to Telarus Channel Partners Globally

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ngena Inc., the Secure Connectivity as a Service company based in Boulder, Colorado, and Telarus, a leading technology services distributor (TSD) headquartered in Sandy, Utah, have closed a partnership agreement to include ngena into the selected portfolio of Telarus' suppliers.

This partnership builds on Telarus' leadership in supporting channel partner technology advisors with the best-fitting solutions for their customers from vetted providers, and the unique ngena managed secure connectivity services. Together they will bring a simplified user experience to customers in selecting, enhancing, deploying, and operating cloud-based connectivity services and integrated business solutions. This synergy provides the Telarus eco-systems a new and more efficient way to answer customer needs, reduce solutioning and quoting time and brings the traditionally complex networking domain to them with an accelerated time to revenue and return on investment.

"I'm excited to have ngena join the Telarus supplier community to provide global web-based network orchestration for our channel partners," said Patrick Oborn, Co-Founder of Telarus. "ngena's Connectivity as a Service enables businesses anywhere with a simple, secure, and scalable solution that can marry different technologies using a highly intuitive interface, increasing efficiency and accelerating their time to value".

"Sometimes you meet a partner that changes your life and everything you did on your own starts to make more sense. I cannot tell you how excited I am to work with the Telarus experts and blend the uniqueness of ngena with the unparalleled Telarus eco-system" says Bart de Graaff, Chairman and CEO of ngena.

According to Ariel Cruz, ngena's Chief Commercial officer, "The ngena and Telarus partnership opens doors to both domestic and global expansion opportunities for our valued technology advisors. Together, we offer a simplified, all-in-one secure networking connectivity solution and platform that will provide an exceptional, fully automated experience, right from the initial quote to the entire service journey."

Securely connecting users, locations, and technologies requires increasingly complex configuration and settings. The effort to connect and secure either over the internet, satellite, private networks, or mobile (5G) networks is simplified by ngena. ngena and Telarus support customers in understanding which solution fits their technical and financial needs, designing, quoting, deploying, and operating secure connections with automatically and continuously updating configurations for all involved technologies. This turnkey solution fully integrates with the Telarus advisory, tools, and ecosystem, and is ready to service any networking requirements.

ngena improves productivity for Telarus technology advisors and customers by:

optimizing the presales phase with a portfolio of pre-defined services and multidomain solutions that both can easily relate to in terms of the business need being addressed, including the technical construct being created, its value proposition, and a quote that can be generated in just minutes.

accelerating the time to revenue via fully orchestrated deployment and activation, with delivery, smart-hands, and zero-touch activation services available globally

providing flexible payment options for customers and cutting-edge benefits for Telarus technology advisors.

For further information about Telarus and ngena partnership, please refer to telarus.negena.net

About Telarus:

Telarus is a leading global technology services distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our technology advisor community as they pursue their business objectives. telarus.com.

About ngena:

ngena has created the most advanced global service orchestration platform in the market, providing secure networking and digitization managed services globally, focusing on simplifying the partner and customer experience in defining, delivering, and operating integrated connectivity and business solutions with accelerated time to revenue. ngena.net.

