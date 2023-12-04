Santa Paws is Coming to Town with Free In-Store Pet Photos at PetSmart

PetSmart brings holiday photo traditions to pets with Paws & Claus photo event

and free Mixbook photo book

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Claus is making an extra-special stop at PetSmart stores nationwide to pose for a photo with every pet on the "nice" list. On Dec. 16-17, pet parents can cherish the season and capture a photo of their pet with Santa at the Paws & Claus photo event. Reservations are required and are now open to the public. To find a local Paws & Claus event and to book an appointment, pet parents can visit www.petsmart.com/santa-photo-days.html.

Helping Pets Strike a Pose for Tree-mendous Holiday Photos

The PetSmart salon can help pets look their best before the Paws & Claus event. Pet parents can book a pampering service for cats and dogs such as a quick bath and brush or a full haircut to ensure they are photo ready. And to help pets sleigh their holiday photos, PetSmart training expert Jodie Havens, CPDT-KSA, shares four tips to ensure yule be s-mitten with the final result:

Once they've been primped and photographed, pet parents can turn the image into a keepsake. PetSmart Treats Rewards members can receive a photo book gift from Mixbook*. Members will receive a promo code for Mixbook via email after the event so they can start creating their photo book to forever cherish the memory. Additionally, Treats Rewards members can earn 3X Treats Points** for purchases made on the day of their appointment by using their Treats Rewards email to check in.

For more information on the free pet photos with Santa event and PetSmart's holiday shop, visit PetSmart.com.

