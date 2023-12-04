Herzing-Minneapolis Secures $1.8 Million Department of Education Grant - Unveiling a Brighter Future for Underserved Students

New DOE funding to empower Minneapolis-area Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander community to pursue nursing and healthcare careers

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University's Minneapolis campus has been awarded the prestigious Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI) Grant by the U.S. Department of Education. The acquisition of this grant directly supports both the AANAPISI community and the entire Herzing community as a whole, elevating the University's capacity to promote successful student outcomes and career readiness.

Designated as an AANAPISI by the DOE, the Herzing University AANAPISI project represents an allocation of more than $1.8 million* in federal funds and will enhance Herzing's ability to improve the academic success of undergraduate students, particularly underserved and low-income Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander students.

This grant emphasizes Herzing's continuing dedication to improving educational opportunities and resources for underserved communities, with a specific emphasis on the Hmong and Somali populations in and around the Minneapolis area.

"This grant, one of the University's largest to date, will enable us to provide essential support to our students and further our commitment to student success," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University, "We consider ourselves fortunate to have this opportunity to create a positive and lasting impact for our Minneapolis campus and students. This initiative will not only benefit the surrounding Hmong and Somali communities, but also further support other underrepresented student populations."

The HU AANAPISI grant spans from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2028, and sets out two primary goals:

Educational Retention: Increase the retention and satisfaction of BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) and BSDH (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene) students through targeted interventions for underserved students.

Improved Student Outcomes: Elevate the academic performance and career readiness of students through increased utilization of academic and co-curricular supportive services and professional licensure preparation.

Additionally, the grant will allow Herzing to further develop its offering of student resources and make a more significant impact on the education and post-graduation career trajectory of its students.

"As part of our commitment to prioritizing student success, we will be introducing two new faculty roles including an Academic Learning Specialist and a Faculty Student Advocate. The first role is dedicated to supporting multi-lingual students in particular and all students directly with support and resources for academic success. The second is a trained individual who will act as an ongoing resource to help explain policies and work closely with students to provide support with any of the variety of responsibilities they face," said Dr. Daniel Marcelle, Dean of Students for Herzing-Minneapolis.

The AANAPISI Grant has helped to catalyze the creation of additional inclusive and culturally diverse spaces on Herzing University's Minneapolis campus, fostering a sense of belonging for students from various backgrounds. These spaces provide opportunities for enhanced cultural exchange, support services, and collaboration. Dedicating cultural spaces on campus not only strengthen the AANAPISI community on campus and across the surrounding community but also enriches the overall student experience, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the institution's 11 regional campuses.

"We anticipate a positive transformation through this grant, fostering increased success, retention, and graduation rates among our BSN and BSDH students," said Dr. Marcelle. "It will also work to create a greater sense of belonging and satisfaction for underserved students, improve cultural competence among faculty and staff, make postsecondary education more affordable, and boost career success for Nursing and Dental Hygiene graduates."

According to data from the Minnesota Compass, the state's foreign-born population is increasing at a faster rate than the national average—in Minnesota, it has tripled since 1990, but only doubled nationallyi. To achieve the overarching goals, the HU AANAPISI project will focus on activities such as increasing affordability, enhancing cultural sensitivity, and improving student support, which includes the establishment of a peer-mentoring program and additional Student Resources.

"This grant aligns perfectly with the University's mission toward creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all students," added Dr. Danielle Laban, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs. "We are dedicated to implementing data-informed practices that identify and meet students' social, emotional, and academic needs, ensuring that Herzing University remains a place where all students can thrive."

You can access further information by emailing the Herzing-Minneapolis Student Services Department at MPL-StudentServices@herzing.edu.

*Disclaimer: The HU AANAPISI grant is a $2,160,276 Grant, with $1,835,276 (85%) supported by federal funds and $325,000 (15%) supported by non-federal funds.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Located in the heart of Milwaukee and founded in 1965, more than 45,000 alumni have graduated from Herzing's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. The new Herzing University School of Nursing also includes a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program. Students can also major in a variety of other fields including healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. For 11 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University as a leading institution for some of the top online programs in the nation. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

