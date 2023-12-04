CPT Group, Inc. Welcomes Darin Zabriskie as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., a leading provider of third-party legal administration solutions, is pleased to announce the rehiring of Darin Zabriskie as its new Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. This decision signifies our dedication to acknowledging and re-engaging outstanding personnel within our industry.

Mr. Zabriskie is a multifaceted professional with extensive expertise in the banking and class action industries. His reputation for excellence in business development, client relationship management, settlement administration, leadership, and consultative approach make him a valuable addition to our team.

Since 2019, Mr. Zabriskie successfully managed a nationwide network of client relationships and marketing-related events at Western Alliance Bank. He worked collaboratively with internal teams on disbursement strategies and product development while excelling in acquiring new clients and business partners. Notably, Mr. Zabriskie's achievements included exceeding quotas by 200% and spearheading deposit growth of over $2.3 billion by year two.

Having worked in the legal services industry for over 14 years, Mr. Zabriskie's knowledge of claims administration, complex settlements, and financial services perfectly aligns with our company's strategic objectives. Using his experience in class action settlement services, mass torts, regulatory remediation, and now banking, escrow, and digital payments will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities in the settlement services sector.

"While at Western Alliance these past four years, CPT and Darin maintained a business relationship, and it was a natural choice for Darin to rejoin our team. We are delighted to have him return," stated Henry Arjad, CEO of CPT Group. "His capabilities, wealth of experience, and demonstrated history of success make him an indispensable asset to our organization. We are confident that Darin will significantly enhance our ability to deliver outstanding results for his clients. Darin's return to CPT marks an exciting chapter in our commitment to providing and expanding top-tier legal administration support services."

Zabriskie's responsibilities will include initiating, identifying, and cultivating strategic partnerships that promote business growth, expand market presence, and generate value for CPT's stakeholders. He will broaden relationships with existing and new clients. He will collaborate with the executive team to develop and execute business strategies that align with the company's long-term goals and vision.

"I am honored to rejoin CPT, a company renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional client support services," said Darin Zabriskie. "I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside the talented employees at CPT and contribute to the company's growth and success. Together, we will drive financial performance and unlock new opportunities for sustainable expansion."

CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT"), founded in 1984, is a leading provider of notice and class action administration services and appointed as the third-party administrator by all major courts. Throughout its history, CPT has disbursed billions of dollars in settlement funds and serviced tens of millions of class members while administrating approximately 5,000 cases. CPT offers a wide range of administrative services for developing, managing, and executing all stages of integrated notice plans and settlements. This includes pre-certification and discovery mailings, class-certification mailings, claims processing and administration, data management, data reporting, qualified settlement fund administration, legal notice campaigns, website design, and web hosting. For more information, please visit www.cptgroup.com.

