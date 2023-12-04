Broadridge Investment Management Technology Enhances Carlyle's Private Credit and CLO Portfolio Management Operations

Broadridge technology being implemented at one of the world's largest CLO managers to increase efficiency of pipeline, trade and loan operations management

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced today that its cloud-based solution, Sentry, has been implemented at global investment firm Carlyle in support of its private credit and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) portfolio management. The Sentry private credit and CLO portfolio management technology will enable Carlyle to more efficiently manage its deal pipeline, trade compliance and loan operations on a single platform, and scale operations as the platform grows.

"With increased demand in credit products and ongoing growth of our product offerings, we wanted the right technology that would enable us to scale up and achieve a platform approach," said Jim Keogh, Carlyle's Managing Director and Head of Operations for Global Credit. "Sentry has smoothly integrated with our technology stack and provides functionality that will improve our capabilities as we grow."

"Working closely with Carlyle, we customized Sentry to specifically suit their portfolio management requirements, which emphasized the need to help manage all aspects of private credit and CLO administration," said Mike Sleightholme, Broadridge's president of international and head of asset management solutions. "This implementation really showcases the value of the flexibility and scalability our solution offers and how it helps position firms for growth."

Broadridge's Sentry PM is a scalable web-based solution that provides front-to-back-office functionality to both the private debt and syndicated loan markets to increase overall efficiency, including research and pipeline management, pre- and post-trade compliance, analysis of hypothetical trade scenarios, dynamic waterfall projections, loan administration, and data aggregation across strategies, portfolios and assets.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media contacts:

North America

Prosek Partners

mluongo@prosek.com

Europe

Cognito

BroadridgeEMEA@cognitomedia.com

Asia Pacific

Teneo

ASIA-broadridge@teneostrategy.com

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.