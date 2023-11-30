Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals Meeting December 14th-16th

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced their attendance at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals (MAP) meeting at The Venetian in Las Vegas on December 14th-16th at Booth 338. At the event, Founder and CEO Scott Carson will take part in the "To Buy or Not to Buy: A Panel Discussion on the Pros and Cons of New vs. Used" panel that will explore the decision-making process when it comes to purchasing devices for aesthetics practices and the advantages and drawbacks of investing in new or used devices.

The MAP meeting is a conference specially designed for those looking to start or enhance an aesthetics clinic or add aesthetics to an existing practice. MAP partners with leading experts in the field who hold extensive experience in opening and operating aesthetics businesses.

At the conference, MRP will showcase a full range of new and pre-owned brands and devices, including leading aesthetics laser companies, Luvo and Jeisys, for which MRP is the exclusive distributor. The complete Luvo line will be available at the MRP booth, including the Luvo Darwin multi-application workstation and the popular and powerful Luvo Lucent IPL . Also showcased at the MAP conference will be the Jeisys Lipocel for body contouring and fat reduction, along with the Jeisys EdgeOne and the Jeisys Intracel .

"We are excited to participate in the MAP meeting and contribute to the collective advancement in medical aesthetics," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "We are eager to spread the word of the MRP mission to disrupt the aesthetics industry through transparency and brand agnostic device consultations."

With the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first online marketplace featuring new and pre-owned devices for all aesthetic needs. Users can buy, sell and trade-in their aesthetic devices with transparency, trust and velocity while accessing MRP's online network for full clinical training, education, and service support.

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP is featured on the viral TikTok "DermDoctor" hosted by distinguished board certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD.

