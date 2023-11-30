Imre Underscores Commitment to Client Experience with the Appointment of Scott Tucker as its First Chief Client Officer

New appointment strengthens the agency's Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today imre announces the appointment of Scott Tucker as its first Chief Client Officer underscoring its commitment to growth through excellence in delivering the best experience and creative product for its clients. Scott's appointment strengthens the agency's Executive Leadership Team.

Scott brings 30 years of agency experience to imre, beginning at what became known as Grey Healthcare Group in their Traffic department followed before entering Account Services. Since that time, Scott has grown his career in Account Management and Client Services through increasing leadership roles at agency networks including IPG, Omnicom, Publicis and Havas Health. Scott has led teams across a variety of therapeutic areas, including HIV/AIDS, where he created and led execution of a first-of-its-kind, highly successful HCP/Patient/Caregiver multi-marketing campaign leveraging target audience content to help the brand connect with its customers in a unique and compelling way. He's proud to say that campaign set the precedent for similar pharma organization brand marketing programs.

In addition to his work in the HIV/AIDS space, Scott brings extensive expertise in respiratory disease, rare disease, CNS and depression, cardiovascular disease, and women and men's health. He takes pride in having multiple long-term client relationships, some lasting for more than 10 years.

In addition to his Client Services leadership role, Scott is passionate about diversity, equity, and inclusion in the agency industry, most recently serving as a charter member of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council during his tenure at Havas.

"I was most excited about the opportunity with imre, because it allows me to lend my leadership experience to a growing, reputable independent agency with an already great 30-year digital and omnichannel foundation. This provides me the opportunity to be a key part of building an organization to its next level of success, where my entrepreneurial spirit is warmly welcome," said Scott Tucker. "I'm proud of my professional experience and how it has steered me to this point leading and mentoring an unparalleled client experience team as well as partnering with an amazing group of senior leaders."

"I have had the privilege of working with Scott, and have seen, firsthand, the impact his leadership brings to the business, culture and talent at an organization. Scott is always pushing his teams and clients towards excellence, and inspiring the courage to take on impactful and disruptive work that leads to real results," said Anna Kotis, imre President. "The addition of Scott Tucker reinforces the incredible client experience leadership team already in place, and adds a new layer of experience and focus, and we couldn't be more excited for him to join us as we continue to grow into the future."

Scott joins imre's Executive Leadership Team, reporting to Anna Kotis. At imre, Scott will work closely with all levels of the agency's client experience team and will be an active participant in account planning. Scott will be a collaborative cross-functional partner across the agency's senior leadership team, as well as a trusted partner and confidante to key senior client leads. Additionally, Scott will serve as an executive sponsor for imre's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) as the agency continues building on its DE&I commitments.

About imre :

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GSK, INFINITI, John Deere and Travelers, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

