NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive global investment and asset allocation advisory services primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB750 .0 million ( US$102.8 million ), a 9.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to increases in one-time commissions. Net revenues decreased by 20.4% compared with the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2022



Q3 2023



YoY Change Wealth management 466.0



548.8



17.8 % Asset management 200.3



191.4



(4.4 %) Other businesses 18.2



9.8



(46.2 %) Total net revenues 684.5



750.0



9.6 %

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB248.9 million ( US$34 .1 million), a 7.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, due to a 9.6% increase in net revenues; income from operations decreased by 28.8% compared with the second quarter of 2023, due to a 50.8% decrease in one-time commissions.

(RMB millions, except percentages)

Q3 2022



Q3 2023



YoY Change Wealth management

133.2



154.5



16.0 % Asset management

117.7



106.5



(9.6 %) Other businesses

(19.1)



(12.1)



(36.6 %) Total income from operations

231.8



248.9



7.4 %

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB233.3 million ( US$32.0 million ), a 27.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to a 158.0% increase in interest income as a result of higher interest rate for our US dollar cash deposits. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders decreased by 26.0% compared with the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to a 20.4% decrease in net revenues.

Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB232.4 million ( US$31 .9 million), a 21.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, and a 25.8% decrease from the second quarter of 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2023 was 452,222, a 4.4% increase from September 30, 2022 , and a 1.3% increase from June 30, 2023 .

Total number of active clients [2] who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2023 was 9,489, a 58.1% decrease from the third quarter of 2022, and a 17.8% decrease from the second quarter of 2023.

Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the third quarter of 2023 was RMB22.3 billion ( US$3 .1 billion), a 24.2% increase from the third quarter of 2022, and a 21.2% increase from the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increase in the distribution of mutual fund products.



Three months ended September 30,

2022

2023 Product type (RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 11.7

64.8 %

14.9

66.9 % Private secondary products 3.3

18.5 %

5.7

25.4 % Private equity products 2.5

13.9 %

0.7

3.1 % Other products[3] 0.5

2.8 %

1.0

4.6 % All products 18.0

100.0 %

22.3

100.0 %

Coverage network in mainland China covered 59 cities as of September 30, 2023 , compared with 76 cities as of September 30, 2022 and 63 cities as of June 30, 2023, as we continue to streamline our domestic coverages and focus on strengthening our operations in central hub cities.

Number of relationship managers was 1,408 as of September 30, 2023 , a 12.0% increase from September 30, 2022 , and a 2.4% increase from June 30, 2023 . Among which, we had 77 overseas relationship managers as of September 30, 2023 , a 37.5% increase from June 30, 2023 .

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of September 30, 2023 were RMB154.9 billion ( US$21.2 billion ), a 1.3% decrease from June 30, 2023 and a 0.9% decrease from September 30, 2022 , mainly due to exits in private equity investment products.

Investment type As of

June 30,

2023



Growth



Distribution/

Redemption

As of

September 30,

2023

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 132.9

84.7 %

0.2

1.4

131.7

85.0 % Public securities[4] 11.6

7.4 %

4.2

3.6

12.2

7.9 % Real estate 6.6

4.2 %

0.3

0.6

6.3

4.0 % Multi-strategies 4.4

2.8 %

-

0.2

4.2

2.8 % Others 1.4

0.9 %

-

0.9

0.5

0.3 % All Investments 156.9

100.0 %

4.7

6.7

154.9

100.0 %

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others. [4] The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Other Businesses

Our other businesses segment mainly provides more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of Noah, said, "I'm pleased to report a strong quarter with net revenues increasing 9.6% year-over-year to RMB750.0 million, primarily driven by one-time commissions from the distribution of insurance products. With a robust balance sheet and nearly RMB5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, ample liquidity, and a standardized product offering, we are well-positioned to fuel future growth and execute on our strategic plans. Our clean Assets Under Advisory (AUA) with no legacy private credit or residential real estate exposure has built us a solid reputation as a trusted advisor to mandarin-speaking HNW clients, which we are leveraging to drive our global expansion, as demand for global asset allocation grows. We continue to recruit Relationship Managers in Hong Kong and Singapore; meanwhile, our client service centre in Los Angeles is up and running, and we are preparing to commence operations in Dubai. We are also offering clients sophisticated market intelligence and asset allocation strategies through our innovative 'CCI' model (composed of the Chief Investment Office, Client Strategy Office, and Investment Product & Solution department) and its solutions-driven wealth management approach. As we rapidly approach the end of the year, we are increasingly confident in our abilities to carefully navigate an increasingly complex macroeconomic environment and create value for our shareholders."

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB750.0 million (US$102.8 million), a 9.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to increases in one-time commissions.

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB198.5 million ( US$27.2 million ), a 115.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in distribution of insurance products.



Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB279.7 million ( US$38.3 million ), an 8.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, due to a shift in product mix and clients' investment preferences, as well as less recurring service fees generated from private secondary and private equity products.



Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB8.8 million ( US$1.2 million ), a 51.3% decrease from the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to less performance-based income from private secondary products.



Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB61.7 million ( US$8.5 million ), a 25.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to more value-added services Noah offered to its high net worth clients.

Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB186.3 million ( US$25.5million ), a 1.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, due to an increase in the amount of real estate investments managed by our Gopher New York team.



Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB5.1 million ( US$0.7 million ), a 46.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from private equity investments managed by Gopher compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB9.8 million ( US$1.3 million ), compared with RMB18.2 million for the corresponding period in 2022, as we continued to wind down our loan portfolio.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB501.1 million (US$68.7 million), a 10.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2022. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB400.8 million (US$54.9 million), selling expenses of RMB119.7 million (US$16.4 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB67.4 million (US$9.2 million), provision for credit losses of RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million) and other operating expenses of RMB19.0 million (US$2.6 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB394.2 million ( US$54.0 million ), a 18.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits, selling expenses and general and administrative expenses, as less expenses incurred during the corresponding quarter of the preceding year due to various pandemic restrictions.

Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB84.9 million ( US$11.6 million ), a 2.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to increased selling expenses.

Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB21.9 million ( US$3.0 million ), compared with RMB37.4 million from the corresponding period in 2022, due to decreased other operating expenses.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 33.2%, compared with 33.9% for the corresponding period in 2022.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2023 was 28.2%, compared with 28.6% for the corresponding period in 2022.

Operating margin for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2023 was 55.6%, compared with 58.8% for the corresponding period in 2022.

Loss from operation for other businesses for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB12.1 million ( US$1.7 million ), compared with an operating loss of RMB19.1 million for the corresponding period in 2022.

Investment Income/loss

Investment income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB9.6 million (US$1.3 million), compared with investment loss of RMB7.2 million for the corresponding period in 2022.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB68.5 million (US$9.4 million), a 34.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to more taxable income compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Loss from Equity in Affiliates

Loss from equity in affiliates for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB3.9 million (US$0.5 million), compared with loss from equity in affiliates of RMB22.4 million for the corresponding period in 2022, as we recorded such loss from decrease in net income of the funds of funds that we manage and invest in as the general partner or fund manager in 2022.

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB232.0 million ( US$31.8 million ), a 30.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2022.



Net margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 30.9%, up from 26.0% for the corresponding period in 2022.



Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB233.3 million ( US$32.0 million ), a 27.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2022.



Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was 31.1%, up from 26.7% for the corresponding period in 2022.



Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB3.36 (US$0.46) and RMB3.36 (US$0.46) , respectively, up from RMB2.64 and RMB2.63 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB232.4 million ( US$31.9 million ), a 21.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2022.



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was 31.0%, compared with 27.9% for the corresponding period in 2022.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB3.35 (US$0.46) , up from RMB2.76 for the corresponding period in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had RMB4,959.6 million (US$679.8 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,740.4 million as of June 30, 2023 and RMB4,312.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2023 was RMB404.4 million (US$55.4 million), primarily due to operating cash inflow generated by net income and collection of accounts receivables.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2023 was RMB4.0 million (US$0.5 million), primarily due to collection of loan receivables.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB196.3 million (US$26.9 million) in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to payment of the final dividend.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call to discuss its Q3 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX:6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. Noah is a Cayman Islands holding company and carries on business in Hong Kong as Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited. In the first nine months of 2023, Noah distributed RMB57.5 billion (US$7.9 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB154.9 billion (US$21.2 billion) as of September 30, 2023.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as offices in Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. A total of 1,408 relationship managers across 59 cities provide customized financial solutions for clients through this network, and meet their international investment needs. The Company's wealth management business had 452,222 registered clients as of September 30, 2023. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023 ended September 29, 2023 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.296 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



As of

June 30,

September

30,

September

30,

2023

2023

2023

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 4,740,434

4,959,550

679,763



Restricted cash 143,255

153,908

21,095



Short-term investments 445,485

407,872

55,904



Accounts receivable, net 534,885

445,386

61,045



Loans receivable, net 341,083

315,785

43,282



Amounts due from related parties 429,202

406,764

55,752



Other current assets 200,588

189,473

25,969



Total current assets 6,834,932

6,878,738

942,810

Long-term investments, net 980,257

995,746

136,478

Investment in affiliates 1,464,702

1,491,173

204,382

Property and equipment, net 2,525,732

2,510,839

344,139

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 152,040

145,410

19,930

Deferred tax assets 436,240

435,632

59,708

Other non-current assets 169,454

171,083

23,449 Total Assets 12,563,357

12,628,621

1,730,896 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 562,029

545,240

74,731



Income tax payable 141,693

166,959

22,884



Deferred revenues 71,440

88,377

12,113



Dividend payable 177,502

49

7



Other current liabilities 584,384

578,296

79,262



Contingent liabilities 592,097

595,137

81,570

Total current liabilities 2,129,145

1,974,058

270,567

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 79,267

77,418

10,611

Deferred tax liabilities 230,797

229,003

31,387

Other non-current liabilities 54,495

45,058

6,176

Total Liabilities 2,493,704

2,325,537

318,741

Equity 10,069,653

10,303,084

1,412,155 Total Liabilities and Equity 12,563,357

12,628,621

1,730,896

Noah Holdings Limited



Condensed Consolidated Income Statements



(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)



(unaudited)













Three months ended



September 30,

September

30,

September 30,

Change



2022

2023

2023



Revenues:

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:















One-time commissions

92,551

199,286

27,314

115.3 % Recurring service fees

195,429

171,408

23,493

(12.3 %) Performance-based income

17,658

8,440

1,157

(52.2 %) Other service fees

71,290

74,355

10,191

4.3 % Total revenues from others

376,928

453,489

62,155

20.3 % Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:















One-time commissions

7,846

32

4

(99.6 %) Recurring service fees

296,648

295,982

40,568

(0.2 %) Performance-based income

10,109

5,543

760

(45.2 %) Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages

314,603

301,557

41,332

(4.1 %) Total revenues

691,531

755,046

103,487

9.2 % Less: VAT related surcharges

(7,063)

(5,088)

(697)

(28.0 %) Net revenues

684,468

749,958

102,790

9.6 % Operating costs and expenses:















Compensation and benefits















Relationship managers

(108,971)

(185,748)

(25,459)

70.5 % Others

(234,055)

(215,047)

(29,475)

(8.1 %) Total compensation and

benefits

(343,026)

(400,795)

(54,934)

16.8 % Selling expenses

(75,995)

(119,707)

(16,407)

57.5 % General and administrative

expenses

(57,511)

(67,407)

(9,239)

17.2 % Reversal of credit losses

5,274

525

72

(90.0 %) Other operating expenses

(25,084)

(18,982)

(2,602)

(24.3 %) Government subsidies

43,645

105,297

14,432

141.3 % Total operating costs and

expenses

(452,697)

(501,069)

(68,678)

10.7 % Income from operations

231,771

248,889

34,112

7.4 % Other income:















Interest income

16,847

43,465

5,957

158.0 % Investment (loss) income

(7,233)

9,640

1,321

N.A. Other income

10,066

2,446

335

(75.7 %) Total other income

19,680

55,551

7,613

182.3 % Income before taxes and

income from equity in affiliates

251,451

304,440

41,725

21.1 % Income tax expense

(51,078)

(68,499)

(9,389)

34.1 % Loss from equity in affiliates

(22,406)

(3,897)

(534)

(82.6 %) Net income

177,967

232,044

31,802

30.4 % Less: net loss attributable to

non-controlling interests

(4,448)

(1,282)

(176)

(71.2 %) Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders

182,415

233,326

31,978

27.9 %

















Income per ADS, basic

2.64

3.36

0.46

27.3 % Income per ADS, diluted

2.63

3.36

0.46

27.8 % Margin analysis:















Operating margin

33.9 %

33.2 %

33.2 %



Net margin

26.0 %

30.9 %

30.9 %



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:















Basic

69,212,818

69,472,282

69,472,282



Diluted

69,255,667

69,485,287

69,485,287



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period

62,558,122

63,154,215

63,154,215





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.





Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended





September

30,

September 30,

September

30,

Change

2022

2023

2023





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 177,967

232,044

31,802

30.4 % Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation

adjustments 107,640

21,405

2,934

(80.1 %) Comprehensive income 285,607

253,449

34,736

(11.3 %) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable

to non-controlling interests (4,428)

(1,169)

(160)

73.6 % Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 290,035

254,618

34,896

(12.2 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)



As of





September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

Change











Number of registered clients 433,250

452,222

4.4 % Number of relationship managers 1,257

1,408

12.0 % Number of cities in mainland China under

coverage 76

59

(22.4 %)

















































Three months ended





September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 22,641

9,489

(58.1 %) Transaction value:









Private equity products 2,487

693

(72.1 %) Private secondary products 3,326

5,670

70.5 % Mutual fund products 11,650

14,929

28.1 % Other products 507

1,024

102.1 % Total transaction value 17,970

22,316

24.2 %

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended September 30, 2023

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 199,286

-

-

199,286 Recurring service fees 171,408

-

-

171,408 Performance-based income 8,440

-

-

8,440 Other service fees 61,915

-

12,440

74,355 Total revenues from others 441,049

-

12,440

453,489 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions -

32

-

32 Recurring service fees 109,368

186,614

-

295,982 Performance-based income 405

5,138

-

5,543 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 109,773

191,784

-

301,557 Total revenues 550,822

191,784

12,440

755,046 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,074)

(389)

(2,625)

(5,088) Net revenues 548,748

191,395

9,815

749,958 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (179,854)

(5,894)

-

(185,748) Others (144,256)

(64,041)

(6,750)

(215,047) Total compensation and benefits (324,110)

(69,935)

(6,750)

(400,795) Selling expenses (94,088)

(18,723)

(6,896)

(119,707) General and administrative

expenses (53,401)

(9,217)

(4,789)

(67,407) (Provision for) reversal of credit

losses (894)

(400)

1,819

525 Other operating expenses (11,677)

(298)

(7,007)

(18,982) Government subsidies 89,925

13,656

1,716

105,297 Total operating costs and expenses (394,245)

(84,917)

(21,907)

(501,069) Income (loss) from operations 154,503

106,478

(12,092)

248,889

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)







Three months ended September 30, 2022

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 92,551

-

-

92,551 Recurring service fees 195,429

-

-

195,429 Performance-based income 17,658

-

-

17,658 Other service fees 49,368

-

21,922

71,290 Total revenues from others 355,006

-

21,922

376,928 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions -

7,846

-

7,846 Recurring service fees 112,636

184,012

-

296,648 Performance-based income 515

9,594

-

10,109 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 113,151

201,452

-

314,603 Total revenues 468,157

201,452

21,922

691,531 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,212)

(1,139)

(3,712)

(7,063) Net revenues 465,945

200,313

18,210

684,468 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (103,275)

(5,696)

-

(108,971) Others (165,245)

(58,758)

(10,052)

(234,055) Total compensation and benefits (268,520)

(64,454)

(10,052)

(343,026) Selling expenses (65,988)

(8,796)

(1,211)

(75,995) General and administrative

expenses (39,345)

(10,947)

(7,219)

(57,511) Reversal of (provision for) credit

losses 931

(14)

4,357

5,274 Other operating expenses (1467)

(357)

(23,260)

(25,084) Government subsidies 41,610

2,005

30

43,645 Total operating costs and expenses (332,779)

(82,563)

(37,355)

(452,697) Income (loss) from operations 133,166

117,750

(19,145)

231,771

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)





Three months ended September 30, 2023

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 333,911

116,355

12,440

462,706 Hong Kong 165,361

42,668

-

208,029 Others 51,550

32,761

-

84,311 Total revenues 550,822

191,784

12,440

755,046



Three months ended September 30, 2022

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 302,088

173,771

21,922

497,781 Hong Kong 125,240

6,945

-

132,185 Others 40,829

20,736

-

61,565 Total revenues 468,157

201,452

21,922

691,531

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three months ended





September

30,

September 30,

Change

2022

2023





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 182,415

233,326

27.9 % Adjustment for share-based compensation 11,148

(1,161)

N.A. Less: tax effect of adjustments 2,684

(281)

N.A. Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 190,879

232,446

21.8 % Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 26.7 %

31.1 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 27.9 %

31.0 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 2.63

3.36

27.8 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 2.76

3.35

21.4 %

