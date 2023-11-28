Tyber Medical Brings Home Competitive Workplace Safety Award

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyber Medical has been selected to receive the Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE)—a highly competitive program that acknowledges exceptional safety and prevention initiatives in the workplace as well as the effective and successful management of those initiatives by its employees.

Tyber Medical has been selected to receive the Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE) (PRNewswire)

"Tyber Medical is dedicated to developing global products to help people recover from trauma and degenerative diseases. In order for our team to make these great products, the company needs to provide a safe, efficient workplace that keeps our "Work Hard, Play Hard" mentality on track," said Jeff Tyber, CEO and President of Tyber Medical. "The GASE award is an acknowledgment of that mentality as well as our commitment to maintaining an industry-leading approach to safety and performance."

The criteria for being considered for the GASE are extensive, beginning with a nomination process followed by an initial evaluation of each company by a review committee. To become a semi-finalist, businesses must undergo a multi-faceted assessment of injury and illness rates, safety program innovation, and the strategic development of, and approach to, safety policies. They are then compared with industry-wide rates and standards for those conditions.

Only after being approved by the PA Labor & Industry Department officials are semi-finalists given the opportunity to host members of the GASE Review Committee for an on-site appraisal. These reports help determine the finalists, who are then recommended to the Secretary of Labor & Industry for final review and decision-making.

Among the impressive factors noted by the review committee were Tyber Medical's comprehensive safety policy and procedures as well as their virtual reality training and online safety video reference—all QR-code-accessible. With these measures in place, employees worked without incident for an outstanding total of 280,000 hours in 2021 and 330,000 hours in 2022.

"I am so thankful to Tyber Medical, which puts employees' well-being at the front of its mission. The team won this award by allowing its members to use creativity and technology in new ways to foster the most safe and fun work environment I have ever been a part of," said Toby Borcoman, Chief of Culture and Vice President of Human Resources at Tyber Medical. "Our culture fosters creativity and execution of new ideas. The company is willing to try new ideas daily!"

Tyber Medical was presented the award by representatives of the Department of Labor & Industry at the Governor's Occupational Safety and Health (GOSH) Conference this past October, and the safety practices used at the Tyber Medical facilities are now shared state-wide as a model to reference for businesses within the industry.

"Building a safe work environment is not a one-person endeavor," noted Tyber in response to the recognition. "It takes a team of leaders, like our Safety Officers and Champions, and a corporate commitment not just to implementing these policies, but to training our people on the policies and ensuring everyone can benefit from the positive effects."

About Tyber Medical LLC Tyber Medical LLC, is a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing rapid access to FDA-cleared and CE-marked private label, portfolio-enhancing, regulatory-approved orthopedic implants for the spinal, extremity, and trauma markets. Tyber Medical provides customers with a quick and seamless path to market. Since it was founded in 2012, the company has released more than 50 spine, extremity, and trauma systems. Tyber Medical aims to develop and utilize differentiated technologies to make advanced orthopedic implants.

Contact: Toby Borcoman, Tyber Medical

Email: tborcoman@tybermed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tyber Medical