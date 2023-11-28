Stealth BioTherapeutics to Present at the 2023 Ophthalmology Innovation Source Summit

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. (the "Company" or "Stealth"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that Reenie McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at OIS XIII: Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) taking place in San Diego, California on Saturday, December 2, at 11:05 AM PT.

Stealth will be featured during the Retina Innovation Showcase, a session introducing hot topics and exciting new initiatives in the retina space. During her talk, Reenie intends to discuss Stealth's planned initiation of Phase 3 clinical development of elamipretide for photoreceptor dysfunction associated with dry age-related macular degeneration. Stealth's decision to progress to Phase 3 development follows positive FDA feedback on the promising data from the Company's Phase 2 ReCLAIM-2 clinical trial.

The OIS Ophthalmology Innovation Summit brings together entrepreneurs, ophthalmic start-up companies, clinical thought leaders, industry executives and investment professionals in a single forum to showcase and discuss novel therapies targeting unmet clinical needs.

About Stealth

The Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the eye, the neuromuscular system, the heart and the brain. The Company is progressing its lead product candidate, elamipretide, into Phase 3 clinical trials in dry age-related macular degeneration and through the pivotal NuPOWER trial in nPMM, as well as continuing regulatory engagement on its Phase 3 data in Barth syndrome, an ultra-rare cardioskeletal disease. The Company is evaluating its second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, for ophthalmic and neurological disease indications following promising preclinical data. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel mitochondria-targeted compounds under evaluation as therapeutic product candidates.

