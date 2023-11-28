AmatoMartin Strengthens Market Presence with Acquisition of Valpak Increasing Capabilities Across Mailboxes and Digital Platforms

Building upon the successful acquisition of Clipper Magazine, AmatoMartin continues to expand its portfolio of marketing solutions, fostering savings for consumers and growth for businesses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmatoMartin, a privately held investment holding company, is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Valpak, a respected marketing and advertising solutions provider and industry leader in direct mail. This milestone aligns seamlessly with AmatoMartin's mission to help businesses grow and consumers save.

AmatoMartin logo. (PRNewswire)

With a dedicated workforce exceeding 1,000 professionals, Valpak is set to play a pivotal role within the AmatoMartin portfolio. Collaborating alongside Clipper Magazine, the direct marketing powerhouses are poised to transform the sector, redefining how businesses connect and transact with local consumers in the mailbox and inbox. A steadfast commitment to enhancing consumer savings and engagement remains paramount, amplified by streamlined access to offers with the ability to interact or purchase offers offline or online for local and national businesses. Valpak's expansive network converging with Clipper Magazine's extensive reach paves the way for unparalleled savings and an abundance of opportunities for consumers.

AmatoMartin's John Amato expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "The integration of Valpak into our portfolio marks a watershed moment in the marketing and advertising industry. Pairing Valpak with Clipper Magazine broadens our reach with a market-leading 60 million households, through publications and shared mail, with hyper-targeting capabilities spanning the US offline and online through our leading digital and e-commerce platforms, serving our over 50,000 business customers. Our commitment lies in harnessing the collective strengths of Valpak and Clipper Magazine to forge a dynamic and comprehensive solution catering to businesses and consumers alike. This heralds an era of unprecedented scale and innovation."

Solomon Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Valpak. Salem Partners served as financial advisor to AmatoMartin.

This acquisition exemplifies AmatoMartin's unwavering dedication to innovation, entrepreneurship, and transforming business sectors. Their vision for a future where businesses can connect with target audiences in a seamless and sophisticated way, while delivering enhanced savings to consumers, solidifies this as an ideal addition to the AmatoMartin portfolio.

About AmatoMartin

AmatoMartin is a privately held investment holding company headquartered in New York. The firm's holdings employ more than 1,850 professionals, serving 65,000 business customers, reaching over 60,000,000 homes across the US.

About Valpak

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted for more than 55 years by thousands of local and national businesses. We drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. Our network of nearly 140 local offices provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in 42 U.S. states. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings mails to more than 41 million demographically targeted households, and we offer a diverse suite of additional, fully customizable solutions driven by best-in-class data and targeting capabilities. Contact us today at valpak.com/advertise or connect on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

Media Contact: Mandy Febus, Chief Marketing Officer, Mandy_Febus@valpak.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valpak; AmatoMartin