St. Baldrick's Foundation Joins Millions Across the Globe in Celebration of Giving Tuesday and Announces a One-Day Goal of $50,000

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 to encourage people to demonstrate their generosity by donating their time, money, and voices to support the causes near and dear to their hearts. In the past decade, GivingTuesday has since become a global movement and this year, the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has set a one-day goal of raising $50,000 to Conquer Kids' Cancer.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Baldrick's Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The St. Baldrick's Foundation's mission is to find cures for all childhood cancers. To date, and thanks to the generous support of volunteers and donors, St. Baldrick's has granted more than $340 million to support the best research taking place across the country, giving kids with cancer hope for a healthy future.

This GivingTuesday, St. Baldrick's will share the courageous story of one little girl named Haven. St. Baldrick's Honored Kid, Haven, was only 4 years old when she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Soon after, Haven began her treatment which included surgery, bone marrow biopsy, high-dose steroids, and IV, intrathecal, at-home, and oral chemotherapy. With strength and determination, and the assistance of groundbreaking childhood cancer research and therapies, Haven is done with treatment and is thriving in kindergarten.

Donations made to support St. Baldrick's mission are critical to saving the lives of kids with cancer like Haven. Here's how people can help:

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation