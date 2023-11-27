Noble House Hotels & Resorts Moves Property Management to the Cloud with Infor

Infor Hospitality Management Solution delivers modern and agile tools to support efficient operations, unforgettable guest experiences for award-winning hotel and resort brand

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Noble House Hotels & Resorts , a curated collection of award-winning boutique hotels, luxury resorts, and unforgettable adventures, has selected Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) for its property management system (PMS) of record. The organization decided to remove its existing PMS system and fully standardize on the Infor cloud-based platform in 2023. Noble House has already completed successful go-lives at 10 properties, with an additional 12 slated for 2024. With Infor, Noble House has instant access to modern technology to unify and refine operations, deliver superior guest experiences, and implement and execute intelligent strategy to continue to deliver the unexpected to guests at its hand-selected portfolio of experience-driven hotels and resorts.

After evaluating its current property management system, Noble House Hotels & Resorts decided to partner with Infor to better support its future growth and expansion, while maintaining consistent levels of award-winning guest experiences. Infor Hospitality demonstrated that it was able to provide the organization with unparalleled customer support, scalability, industry-specific advanced functionality, and trusted cloud-based applications, that will allow its users to easily navigate through daily tasks. Infor HMS will serve as the hub of hotel operations for Noble House, providing a holistic technology platform that will connect every aspect of operations to the guest experience, creating a seamless journey that will help the organization continue to meet and exceed the highest standards.

"Each of our Noble House properties are meticulously designed to pair boutique local charm with consistent high service and comfort standards. By modernizing our software platform and eliminating or reducing manual administrative tasks, our team is able to put more focus on providing exceptional service for our guests," said James Colee, CEO of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. "Infor was the right partner for us to standardize back-end business processes across our portfolio because they understand where the industry is going, our plans for the future, and our goal to make daily tasks automatic, so we can continue curating authentic experiences for our guests in some of the most popular travel destinations."

Infor HMS is a fully integrated property management system built for the cloud with flexibility, security, efficiency and mobile capabilities that help streamline operations, maximize profitability, and consistently deliver elevated guest experiences. The solution uses mobile applications for guest check-in and housekeeping, features automated and customizable reporting capabilities, and includes optional offerings around revenue management, point-of-sale (POS) and business intelligence (BI) tools to support the full range of unique and rapidly changing needs for hospitality organizations around the globe.

"Consistency of back-end operations is the key to success when managing multiple properties that each boast unique experiences and offer different elements for guests' enjoyment. Infor Hospitality delivers the tools our customers need to have visibility into key processes and make more confident business decisions in real time," said Joe Vargas, Infor Hospitality senior vice president and general manager. "The hospitality industry is exciting because it is fast paced, fast growing, and constantly evolving. But with this growth comes competition and data-driven challenges that can only be overcome with modern solutions. Infor's partnership with Noble House Hotels & Resorts will help the organization continue to evolve, manage rising costs, and navigate changing guests demands, while simultaneously supporting its internal teams so they can focus on providing memorable interactions."

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

The Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio is a collection of 25 luxury and upscale hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America—all designed for discerning travelers seeking to escape the daily routine. Noble House can be trusted to unlock the most authentic experiences in the most compelling destinations. This promise is delivered through their carefully curated collection that pairs boutique local charm with consistent high service and comfort standards. All concepts within their collection offer immersive, active adventure experiences that bring out the best of their destinations. Headquartered in Seattle, their family-owned business philosophy creates value for each concept's community, environment, ownership, staff, and guests. The portfolio includes: over 75 restaurants, bars, and lounges; the Napa Valley Wine Train; a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; a range of beachfront resorts from California to Florida; luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, Wyo., British Columbia, and Colorado; and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com/.

