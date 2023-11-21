GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 15.3 % year over year to RMB 460.9 million (US$ 63.2 million) [[1]] .

Income from operations was RMB1 37.8 million ( US$1 8.9 million) , compared to RMB 3.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 .

Net income was RMB117.4 million ( US$16 . 1 million) , compared to RMB -62.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [[2]] in creased by 215.0 % year over year to RMB 173.4 million (US$ 23.8 million) [1] .

Core net income (non-GAAP)[[3]] increased by 2625.6% year over year to RMB127.2 million (US$17.4 million)[1].

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023. As Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China, were all under the control of our founder, Alex S. Xu, until their acquisition by the Company, the Company accounted for the common-control acquisitions by using the pooling of interest method. The consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) include the results of each of the combining entities or businesses from the earliest date presented or since the date when the combining entities or businesses first came under common control. In this report, the comparative financial data have been restated to reflect the business combinations under common control.

Third Quarter of 2023 Operational Highlights

Hotels

A total of 4,185 hotels with 307,010 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2023 .

The Company opened 130 hotels during the third quarter of 2023 and had a pipeline of 979 hotels contracted for or under development as of September 30 , 2023.

The average daily room rate was RMB192 in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 14.2% from RMB168 in the third quarter of 2022.

The occupancy rate was 81.2% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 71.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB156 in the third quarter of 2023, a 30.5% year-over-year increase.

Restaurants

A total of 206 restaurants were in operation as of September 30, 2023 .

The AC (average check) was RMB55 in the third quarter of 2023, a 5.7% year-over-year increase.

The ADT (average daily tickets) was 119 in the third quarter of 2023, up from 117 in the third quarter of 2022.

The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB6,548 in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.4% from RMB6,096 in the third quarter of 2022.

"We had a good third quarter with a sustained recovery in tourism and business. The recovery in the hospitality industry continued during the third quarter. RevPAR increased 30.5% year over year, reaching as high as 110.0% of the third quarter of 2019 level in July and August with a surge in the tourist numbers during the summer vacation. While the recovery of RevPAR slowed down gradually in September, it remained healthy. During the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day, we ushered in a new round of development and growth.

We continued to focus on improving the profitability of our restaurant business. To this effect, we further expanded the proportion of franchised-and-managed restaurants to 74.8% and the number of street stores to 60, and closed 10 unprofitable stores. In the third quarter of 2023, the ADS of restaurant business recovered to 107.4% of its third quarter of 2022 level.

"We are extremely appreciated for our team, franchisees, and partners for their hard work and supporting each other, which enabled our Group's stable development in the third quarter of 2023," said Mr. Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.

Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 82,933,960 114,605,522 10,237 197,549,719 Franchised-and-managed revenues 154,008,269 14,077,204 - 168,085,473 Wholesales and others 4,491,130 29,617,936 - 34,109,066 Total revenues 241,433,359 158,300,662 10,237 399,744,258



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated revenues 151,839,044 80,358,490 49,623 232,247,157 31,832,121 Franchised-and-managed revenues 186,043,016 17,153,919 - 203,196,935 27,850,457 Wholesales and others 1,168,017 24,272,083 - 25,440,100 3,486,856 Total revenues 339,050,077 121,784,492 49,623 460,884,192 63,169,434



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 254,206,326 285,614,441 (219,518) 539,601,249 Franchised-and-managed revenues 429,547,816 32,306,514 - 461,854,330 Wholesales and others 15,055,917 91,902,165 - 106,958,082 Total revenues 698,810,059 409,823,120 (219,518) 1,108,413,661



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated revenues 365,402,970 248,698,564 (1,075,557) 613,025,977 84,022,201 Franchised-and-managed revenues 533,460,017 34,509,812

567,969,829 77,846,742 Wholesales and others 3,393,596 70,704,781

74,098,377 10,156,028 Total revenues 902,256,583 353,913,157 (1,075,557) 1,255,094,183 172,024,971

Total revenues were RMB460.9 million (US$63.2 million),a 15.3% year-over-year increase.

Hotel revenues were RMB339.1 million (US$46.5 million), a 40.4% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery in RevPAR and the increase in the number of hotels.

Restaurant revenues were RMB121.8 million (US$16.7 million), a 23.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 85 L&O stores over the past 12 months, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were RMB1,255.1 million (US$172.0 million)[1], representing a 13.2% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB232.2 million (US$31.8 million)[1], a 17.6% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB151.8 million (US$20.8 million)[1], an 83.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to a 38.4% year-over-year increase in the RevPAR of L&O hotels and one newly opened L&O hotel in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB80.4 million (US$11.0 million)[1], a 29.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 85 L&O stores over the past 12 months, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.

Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the nine months of 2023 were RMB613.0 million (US$84.0 million)[1], a 13.6% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB203.2 million (US$27.9 million), a 20.9% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB186.0 million (US$25.5 million), a 20.8% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to a 23.5% increase in F&M hotels' RevPAR and a net increase of 174 F&M hotels.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB17.2 million (US$2.4 million), a 21.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to a net increase of 23 F&M restaurants.

Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the first nine months of 2023 were RMB568.0 million (US$77.8 million)[1], a 23.0% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB25.4 million (US$3.5 million), a 25.4% year-over-year decrease, mainly because of reduced business from supermarkets, partially offset by increased business through distributors. Total revenues from wholesale and others for the first nine months of 2023 were RMB74.1 million (US$10.2 million), a 30.7% year-over-year decrease.

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and expenses







Quarter Ended
September 30,
2022 September 30,
2022 September 30,
2022 September 30,
2022
RMB RMB RMB RMB
Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs 142,631,811 122,529,299 10,237 265,171,347 Selling and marketing expenses 11,435,030 18,148,390 - 29,583,420 General and administrative expenses 54,276,339 17,734,454 - 72,010,793 Other operating expenses 335,350 315,396 - 650,746 Other general expenses 40,288,592 - - 40,288,592 Total operating costs and expenses 248,967,122 158,727,539 10,237 407,704,898



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and expenses









Operating costs 159,920,582 87,814,484 49,623 247,784,689 33,961,717 Selling and marketing expenses 14,277,225 12,026,085

26,303,310 3,605,169 General and administrative expenses 26,655,780 11,858,500

38,514,280 5,278,821 Other operating expenses 180,515 120,654

301,169 41,279 Other general expenses 11,322,509 -

11,322,509 1,551,879 Total operating costs and expenses 212,356,611 111,819,723 49,623 324,225,957 44,438,865



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and expenses







Operating costs 450,381,839 357,441,041 299,842 808,122,722 Selling and marketing expenses 30,287,636 27,865,825

58,153,461 General and administrative expenses 154,000,741 39,581,650

193,582,391 Other operating expenses 2,384,084 2,556,316

4,940,400 Other general expenses 530,908,302 -

530,908,302 Total operating costs and expenses 1,167,962,602 427,444,832 299,842 1,595,707,276



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and expenses









Operating costs 444,284,960 292,122,643 (560,465) 735,847,138 100,856,242 Selling and marketing expenses 39,115,830 21,411,730

60,527,560 8,295,992 General and administrative expenses 117,191,327 33,197,310

150,388,637 20,612,478 Other operating expenses 1,024,079 7,111,308

8,135,387 1,115,048 Other general expenses 27,296,093 -

27,296,093 3,741,241 Total operating costs and expenses 628,912,289 353,842,991 (560,465) 982,194,815 134,621,001

Operating costs were RMB247.8 million (US$34.0 million)[1], a 6.6% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB159.9 million (US$21.9 million)[1], a 12.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to higher personnel costs, higher consumables and higher utilities as business rebounded,as well as higher depreciation and amortization with increase in assets, partially offset by the deconsolidation of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., and the disposal of our interest in Urban Hotel Group.

Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB87.7 million (US$12.0 million)[1], a 28.3% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 85 L&O stores over the past 12 months.

For the first nine months of 2023, operating costs were RMB735.8 million (US$100.9 million) [1], representing an 8.9% decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB26.3 million (US$3.6 million)[1], an 11.1% year-over-year decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB14.3 million (US$2.0million)[1], a 24.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to higher sales-channel commissions and higher sales staff salaries.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB12.0 million (US$1.6 million)[1], a 33.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower sales-channel commissions.

For the first nine months of 2023, selling and marketing expenses were RMB60.5 million ( US$8.3 million ) [1], a 4.1% increase.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB38.5 million (US$5.3 million)[1], a 46.5% year-over-year decrease.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB26.7 million (US$3.7 million)[1], a 50.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower bad debts,lower staff related expenses, and lower consulting fees.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB11.9 million (US$1.6 million)[1], a 33.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2023 were RMB150.4 million (US$20.6 million) [1], a 22.3% year-over-year decrease.

Other general expenses were RMB11.3 million (US$1.6 million)[1], a 71.9% year-over-year decrease. These expenses include the provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans. Other general expenses for the first nine months of 2023 were RMB27.3 million (US$3.7 million) [1], a 94.9% year-over-year decrease.

Gross profit was RMB213.1 million (US$29.2 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 58.4%. Gross margin was 46.2%, compared to 33.7% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB179.1 million (US$24.6 million)[1], an 81.3% year-over-year increase, with a margin of 52.8%. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB34.0 million (US$4.7 million)[1], a 5.0% year-over-year decrease with a margin of 27.9%. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2023 was RMB519.2 million (US$71.2 million) [1], a 72.9% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations was RMB137.8 million (US$18.9 million)[1] , compared to income from operations of RMB3.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, with a margin of 29.9%.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB127.5 million (US$17.5 million)[1], compared to a income from operations of RMB1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, with a margin of 37.6%.

Income from operations of the restaurant business was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, with a margin of 8.5%.

Income from operations for the first nine months of 2023 was RMB288.7 million (US$39.6 million) [1] compared to loss from operations of RMB470.6 million in 2022, with a margin of 23.0%.

Net income was RMB117.4 million (US$16.1 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB 62.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, and net margin was 25.5%.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB108.5 million (US$14.9 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB 61.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, and net margin was 32.0%.

Net income of the restaurant business was RMB8.8 million (US$1.2 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, and net margin was 7.3%.

Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was RMB 294.7 million (US$40.4million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB 446.8 million in 2022, and net margin was 23.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] was was RMB173.4 million (US$23.8 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 215.0%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 37.6%, compared to 13.8% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2023 was RMB400.3 million (US$54.9 million), a year-over-year increase of 166.0%, with a margin of 21.9%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB127.2 million (US$17.4 million)[1], increased from 4.67 million for the third quarter of 2022. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the third quarter of 2023 was 27.6%, compared to 1.2% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2023 was RMB263.3 million (US$36.1 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 202.5%.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB 1.15 (US$ 0.16)[1], up from RMB-0.59 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1.25 (US$0.17)[1], up from RMB0.05 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2023 was RMB2.94 (US$0.40)[1] up from RMB-3.97 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB2.58 (US$0.35)[1] for the nine months of 2023, an increase from RMB0.84 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow was RMB154.8 million (US$21.2 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB95.1 million (US$13.0 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to purchases of short-term investments, and was partially offset by repayment from franchisees. Financing cash outflow was RMB296.2 million (US$40.6 million)[1], mainly attributable to the repayment of bank loans by the end of the September 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,331.4 million (US$182.5 million)[1],compared to RMB1,440.1 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to repayment of bank loans and investment of property, partially offset by cash from operating activities and repayment from franchisees.

Guidance

Based on our performance in the first nine months of this year, we revise our full year 2023 guidance for the total revenues of our organic hotels upwards. We now expect them to grow 36% to 38% year over year. We expect total combined revenues from our restaurant and organic hotel businesses, for the full year of 2023 to grow 17%-19% over the 2022 levels, reflecting the impact of the closure of restaurants.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.

Share Repurchase Transaction

In October 2023, the Company repurchased 554,158 of its ADSs from a single investor at a price of US$4.40 per ADSs, for a total consideration of US$2,438,295.20, in a privately negotiated transaction. The repurchase was made under the auspices of the Company's share repurchase program, which was authorized by its board of directors in October 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.296 on September 30, 2023 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/. [2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and other general expenses, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition. [3] Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense(net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, and other general expenses but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of September 30, 2023, GreenTree had a total number of 4,185 hotels and 206 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

September 30,

September 30, 2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 701,332,213

878,440,877

120,400,340 Restricted cash 7,937,397

-

- Short-term investments 186,031,572

361,091,153

49,491,660 Investments in equity securities 41,361,346

27,841,824

3,816,039 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 140,429,505

129,829,644

17,794,633 Amounts due from related parties 451,786,275

41,646,064

5,708,068 Prepaid rent -

129,472

17,746 Inventories 30,503,712

26,793,399

3,672,341 Other current assets 142,169,713

137,543,314

18,851,880 Loans receivable, net 181,667,170

126,767,946

17,374,993 Total current assets 1,883,218,903

1,730,083,693

237,127,700











Non-current assets:









Amounts due from a related party 112,360,000

112,360,000

15,400,219 Restricted cash 25,359,592

23,554,601

3,228,427 Long-term time deposits 130,000,000

-

- Loans receivable, net 177,172,509

85,808,668

11,761,056 Property and equipment, net 899,985,340

857,532,015

117,534,542 Intangible assets, net 174,748,932

170,494,189

23,368,173 Goodwill 128,752,950

128,752,950

17,647,060 Long-term investments 176,854,460

186,318,825

25,537,120 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,676,544,520

1,574,294,748

215,775,048 Other assets 120,620,533

119,705,771

16,407,041 Deferred tax assets 242,186,616

251,744,672

34,504,478 TOTAL ASSETS 5,747,804,355

5,240,650,132

718,290,864























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank loans 298,100,000

124,500,000

17,064,145 Long-term bank loans, current portion -

-

- Accounts payable 123,522,029

94,473,295

12,948,642 Advance from customers 26,480,779

25,192,181

3,452,876 Amounts due to related parties 24,810,304

25,569,971

3,504,656 Salary and welfare payable 89,343,058

94,372,633

12,934,846 Deferred rent -

-

- Deferred revenue 199,656,130

190,662,815

26,132,513 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 455,519,530

530,299,587

72,683,606 Income tax payable 74,672,133

116,316,300

15,942,475 Dividends payable -

-

- Operating lease liabilities, current 271,518,556

311,267,733

42,662,792 Deferred tax liabilities 34,473,265

34,344,492

4,707,304 Total current liabilities 1,598,095,784

1,546,999,007

212,033,855











Long-term bank loans 160,000,000

-

- Deferred rent -

-

- Deferred revenue 232,857,456

220,202,708

30,181,292 Other long-term liabilities 128,196,031

109,216,750

14,969,401 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,521,589,481

1,388,610,641

190,324,923 Deferred tax liabilities 63,815,023

41,258,161

5,654,901 Unrecognized tax benefits 350,002,241

393,532,440

53,938,109 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,054,556,016

3,699,819,707

507,102,481











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070

222,587,070

30,508,096 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

15,835,281 Paid-in capital 94,000,801

94,000,801

12,883,882 Treasury Stock (16,971,057)

(16,971,057)

(2,326,077) Additional paid-in capital 1,911,328,052

1,491,544,647

204,433,203 Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) (698,677,163)

(426,129,808)

(58,405,950) Accumulated other comprehensive income 27,732,104

28,659,709

3,928,140 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,655,534,017

1,509,225,572

206,856,575











Non-controlling interests 37,714,322

31,604,854

4,331,806 Total shareholders' equity 1,693,248,339

1,540,830,426

211,188,381











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,747,804,355

5,240,650,133

718,290,862















GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30,

2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated revenues 197,549,719

232,247,157

31,832,121

539,601,249

613,025,977

84,022,201 Franchised-and-managed revenues 168,085,473

203,196,935

27,850,457

461,854,330

567,969,829

77,846,742 Wholesales and others 34,109,066

25,440,100

3,486,856

106,958,082

74,098,377

10,156,028 Total revenues 399,744,258

460,884,192

63,169,434

1,108,413,661

1,255,094,183

172,024,971























Operating costs and expenses





















Operating costs (265,171,347)

(247,784,689)

(33,961,717)

(808,122,722)

(735,847,138)

(100,856,242) Selling and marketing expenses (29,583,420)

(26,303,310)

(3,605,169)

(58,153,461)

(60,527,560)

(8,295,992) General and administrative expenses (72,010,793)

(38,514,280)

(5,278,821)

(193,582,391)

(150,388,637)

(20,612,478) Other operating expenses (650,746)

(301,169)

(41,279)

(4,940,400)

(8,135,387)

(1,115,048) Other general expenses (40,288,592)

(11,322,509)

(1,551,879)

(530,908,302)

(27,296,093)

(3,741,241) Total operating costs and expenses (407,704,898)

(324,225,957)

(44,438,865)

(1,595,707,276)

(982,194,815)

(134,621,001)























Other operating income 11,641,661

1,136,022

155,705

16,685,368

15,806,939

2,166,521 Income from operations 3,681,021

137,794,257

18,886,274

(470,608,247)

288,706,307

39,570,491























Interest income and other, net 14,926,702

13,662,038

1,872,538

38,969,260

31,041,389

4,254,576 Interest expense (5,576,725)

(3,740,491)

(512,677)

(23,018,300)

(13,137,021)

(1,800,579) Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities (63,542,030)

365,577

50,106

(41,854,446)

(4,434,821)

(607,843) Other income, net 20,442,641

1,779,998

243,969

35,194,410

76,749,505

10,519,395 Income before income taxes (30,068,391)

149,861,379

20,540,210

(461,317,323)

378,925,359

51,936,040























Income tax expense (32,530,351)

(32,385,239)

(4,438,766)

14,128,239

(83,335,322)

(11,422,056) Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees (62,598,742)

117,476,140

16,101,444

(447,189,084)

295,590,037

40,513,984























Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax 344,898

(83,027)

(11,380)

420,023

(869,910)

(119,231) Net income(loss) (62,253,844)

117,393,113

16,090,064

(446,769,061)

294,720,127

40,394,753























Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,838,762

227,170

31,136

37,639,230

5,304,468

727,038 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders (60,415,082)

117,620,283

16,121,200

(409,129,831)

300,024,595

41,121,791























Net earnings per share





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.59)

1.15

0.16

(3.97)

2.94

0.40 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.59)

1.15

0.16

(3.97)

2.94

0.40























Net earnings per ADS





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.59)

1.15

0.16

(3.97)

2.94

0.40 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.59)

1.15

0.16

(3.97)

2.94

0.40























Weighted average shares outstanding





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 68,286,954

67,416,046

67,416,046

68,286,954

67,416,046

67,416,046 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909























Other comprehensive income, net of tax





















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(68,502)

(9,389)

(9,730,001)

927,605

127,139 Comprehensive income, net of tax (62,253,844)

117,324,611

16,080,675

(456,499,062)

295,647,732

40,521,892























Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,838,762

227,170

31,136

35,856,166

5,304,468

727,038 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (60,415,082)

117,551,781

16,111,811

(420,642,896)

300,952,200

41,248,930

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Hotel Business Results

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated revenues 82,933,960

151,839,044

20,811,272

254,206,326

365,402,970

50,082,644 Franchised-and-managed revenues 154,008,269

186,043,016

25,499,317

429,547,816

533,460,017

73,116,779 Others 4,491,130

1,168,017

160,090

15,055,917

3,393,596

465,131 Total revenues 241,433,359

339,050,077

46,470,679

698,810,059

902,256,583

123,664,554























Operating costs and expenses





















Hotel operating costs (142,631,811)

(159,920,582)

(21,918,939)

(450,381,839)

(444,284,960)

(60,894,320) Selling and marketing expenses (11,435,030)

(14,277,225)

(1,956,856)

(30,287,636)

(39,115,830)

(5,361,271) General and administrative expenses (54,276,339)

(26,655,780)

(3,653,479)

(154,000,741)

(117,191,327)

(16,062,408) Other operating expenses (335,350)

(180,515)

(24,742)

(2,384,084)

(1,024,079)

(140,362) Other general expenses (40,288,592)

(11,322,509)

(1,551,879)

(530,908,302)

(27,296,093)

(3,741,241) Total operating costs and expenses (248,967,122)

(212,356,611)

(29,105,895)

(1,167,962,602)

(628,912,289)

(86,199,602)























Other operating income 8,795,882

796,141

109,120

12,713,280

14,587,926

1,999,442 Income from operations 1,262,119

127,489,607

17,473,904

(456,439,263)

287,932,220

39,464,394























Interest income and other, net 14,771,377

13,514,958

1,852,379

38,501,515

30,587,298

4,192,338 Interest expense (4,820,142)

(3,004,677)

(411,825)

(19,998,754)

(10,896,629)

(1,493,507) Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities (63,542,030)

365,577

50,106

(41,854,446)

(4,434,821)

(607,843) Other income, net 20,321,008

2,150,576

294,761

34,985,625

76,670,199

10,508,525 Income before income taxes (32,007,668)

140,516,041

19,259,325

(444,805,323)

379,858,267

52,063,907























Income tax expense (29,954,576)

(31,888,801)

(4,370,724)

21,846,119

(78,620,126)

(10,775,785) Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees (61,962,244)

108,627,240

14,888,601

(422,959,204)

301,238,141

41,288,122























Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax 344,898

(83,027)

(11,380)

420,023

(869,910)

(119,231) Net income(loss) (61,617,346)

108,544,213

14,877,221

(422,539,181)

300,368,231

41,168,891

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Restaurant Business Results

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated revenues 114,605,522

80,358,490

11,014,047

285,614,441

248,698,564

34,086,974 Franchised-and-managed revenues 14,077,204

17,153,919

2,351,140

32,306,514

34,509,812

4,729,963 Wholesales and others 29,617,936

24,272,083

3,326,766

91,902,165

70,704,781

9,690,896 Total revenues 158,300,662

121,784,492

16,691,953

409,823,120

353,913,157

48,507,833























Operating costs and expenses





















Restaurant operating costs (122,529,299)

(87,814,484)

(12,035,976)

(357,441,041)

(292,122,643)

(40,038,739) Selling and marketing expenses (18,148,390)

(12,026,085)

(1,648,312)

(27,865,825)

(21,411,730)

(2,934,722) General and administrative expenses (17,734,454)

(11,858,500)

(1,625,343)

(39,581,650)

(33,197,310)

(4,550,070) Other operating expenses (315,396)

(120,654)

(16,537)

(2,556,316)

(7,111,308)

(974,686) Other general expenses -

-

-

-

-

- Total operating costs and expenses (158,727,539)

(111,819,723)

(15,326,168)

(427,444,832)

(353,842,991)

(48,498,217)























Other operating income 2,845,779

339,881

46,585

3,972,088

1,219,013

167,080 Income from operations 2,418,902

10,304,650

1,412,370

(13,649,624)

1,289,179

176,696























Interest income and other, net 155,325

147,080

20,159

467,745

454,091

62,238 Interest expense (756,583)

(735,814)

(100,852)

(3,019,546)

(2,240,392)

(307,071) Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities





















Other income, net 121,633

(370,578)

(50,792)

208,785

79,306

10,870 Income before income taxes 1,939,277

9,345,338

1,280,885

(15,992,640)

(417,816)

(57,267)























Income tax expense (2,575,775)

(496,438)

(68,042)

(7,847,720)

(4,843,969)

(663,921) Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees (636,498)

8,848,900

1,212,843

(23,840,360)

(5,261,785)

(721,188)























Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax





















Net income(loss) (636,498)

8,848,900

1,212,843

(23,840,360)

(5,261,785)

(721,188)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues













Leased-and-operated revenues 82,933,960

114,605,522

10,237

197,549,719 Franchised-and-managed revenues 154,008,269

14,077,204

-

168,085,473 Wholesales and Others 4,491,130

29,617,936

-

34,109,066 Total revenues 241,433,359

158,300,662

10,237

399,744,258















Operating costs and expenses













Operating costs (142,631,811)

(122,529,299)

(10,237)

(265,171,347) Selling and marketing expenses (11,435,030)

(18,148,390)

-

(29,583,420) General and administrative expenses (54,276,339)

(17,734,454)

-

(72,010,793) Other operating expenses (335,350)

(315,396)

-

(650,746) Other general expenses (40,288,592)

-

-

(40,288,592) Total operating costs and expenses (248,967,122)

(158,727,539)

(10,237)

(407,704,898)















Other operating income 8,795,882

2,845,779

-

11,641,661 Income from operations 1,262,119

2,418,902

-

3,681,021

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues













Leased-and-operated revenues 151,839,044

80,358,490

49,623

232,247,157 Franchised-and-managed revenues 186,043,016

17,153,919

-

203,196,935 Wholesales and Others 1,168,017

24,272,083

-

25,440,100 Total revenues 339,050,077

121,784,492

49,623

460,884,192















Operating costs and expenses













Operating costs (159,920,582)

(87,814,484)

(49,623)

(247,784,689) Selling and marketing expenses (14,277,225)

(12,026,085)

-

(26,303,310) General and administrative expenses (26,655,780)

(11,858,500)

-

(38,514,280) Other operating expenses (180,515)

(120,654)

-

(301,169) Other general expenses (11,322,509)

-

-

(11,322,509) Total operating costs and expenses (212,356,611)

(111,819,723)

(49,623)

(324,225,957)















Other operating income 796,141

339,881

-

1,136,022 Income from operations 127,489,607

10,304,650

-

137,794,257

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Operating activities:





















Net (loss) income (62,253,843)

117,393,115

16,090,065

(446,769,061)

294,720,127

40,394,754























Depreciation and amortization 22,081,118

25,147,034

3,446,688

101,930,149

91,972,633

12,605,898 Impairment of long lived assets 4,093,856

-

-

60,306,705

2,900,000

397,478 Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

91,236,480

-

- Share of (gains) losses in equity method investments (344,898)

83,027

11,380

(420,023)

869,910

119,231 Non-cash lease expense 68,815,360

58,627,753

8,035,602

110,474,620

193,450,844

26,514,644 Loss from disposal of a subsidiary 1,316,908

-

-

15,261,833

1,223,952

167,757 Interest income -229,760

(2,025,838)

-277,664

(492,094)

(3,683,748)

(504,900) Bad debt expense 57,826,972

18,349,856

2,515,057

398,673,400

37,029,330

5,075,292 Losses and impairment (Gains) on equity securities held 63,542,030

(365,577)

(50,106)

41,854,446

4,434,821

607,843 (Gains) losses on disposal of property and equipment (80,389)

10,173

1,394

2,969,646

238,014

32,623 Foreign exchange (gains) losses 5,896,210

819,037

112,258

(6,127,943)

(269,162)

(36,892) Share-based compensation (78,215)

(11,998)

(1,644)

192,924

16,594

2,274 Common control acquisition -

(2)

-

519,360

515,090

70,599 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,986,268)

(63,241,769)

(8,668,006)

(72,075,424)

(155,524,939)

(21,316,466) Net cash provided by operating activities 153,599,081

154,784,811

21,215,024

297,535,018

467,893,466

64,130,135























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property and equipment (30,565,776)

(833,691)

(114,267)

(61,337,333)

(72,566,925)

(9,946,125) Purchases of intangible assets (224,507)

185,683

25,450

(284,722)

(166,598)

(22,834) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment (673,270)

(29,960)

(4,106)

1,615,553

14,666,721

2,010,241 Purchases of investments (33,200,000)

(150,860,480)

-20,677,149

(82,060,000)

(202,230,480)

(27,717,993) Proceeds from investments 70,152,639

27,211,463

3,729,641

576,447,988

198,654,647

27,227,885 Loan advances 42,299,295

35,263,176

4,833,220

137,226,663

110,801,825

15,186,654 Loan collections (18,205,540)

(6,058,982)

(830,453)

(219,073,700)

(16,033,578)

(2,197,585) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 29,582,841

(95,122,791)

(13,037,664)

352,534,449

33,125,612

4,540,243























Financing activities:





















Distribution to the shareholders -

-

-

(40,999,458)

-

- Loan from non- controlling interest -

-

-

300,000

-

- Repayment of short-term borrowings (31,743,600)

(296,200,000)

(40,597,588)

(200,843,600)

(450,600,000)

(61,759,868) Proceeds from bank borrowings 64,368,600

-

-

89,668,600

117,000,000

16,036,184 Capital contribution from non-controlling interest holders 2,000,000

-

-

400,000

-

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 34,625,000

(296,200,000)

(40,597,588)

(151,474,458)

(333,600,000)

(45,723,684)





















- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,792,626

(395,858)

(54,257)

3,442,014

(52,807)

(7,238)























Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 220,599,548

(236,933,838)

(32,474,485)

502,037,023

167,366,271

22,939,456 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 666,890,395

1,138,929,312

156,103,250

385,452,920

734,629,202

100,689,309 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 887,489,943

901,995,474

123,628,765

887,489,943

901,995,473

123,628,765

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (62,253,843)

117,393,115

16,090,065

(446,769,061)

294,720,127

40,394,754























Deduct:





















Other operating income 11,641,661

1,136,022

155,705

16,685,368

15,806,939

2,166,521 Interest income and other, net 14,926,702

13,662,038

1,872,538

38,969,260

31,041,389

4,254,576 Gains from investment in equity securities -

-

-

-

-

- Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax 344,898

-

-

420,023

-

- Other income, net 20,442,641

1,779,998

243,969

35,194,410

76,749,505

10,519,395























Add:





















Other operating expenses 650,746

301,169

41,279

4,940,400

8,135,387

1,115,048 Other general expenses 40,288,592

11,322,509

1,551,879

530,908,302

27,296,093

3,741,241 Income tax expenses (benefits) 32,530,351

32,385,239

4,438,766

(14,128,239)

83,335,322

11,422,056 Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax -

83,027

11,380

-

869,910

119,231 Interest expenses 5,576,725

3,740,491

512,677

23,018,300

13,137,021

1,800,579 Depreciation and amortization 22,081,118

25,147,034

3,446,688

101,930,149

91,972,633

12,605,898 Losses from investment in equity securities 63,542,030

(365,577)

(50,106)

41,854,446

4,434,821

607,843 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 55,059,817

173,428,949

23,770,416

150,485,236

400,303,481

54,866,158

























Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (62,253,843)

117,393,115

16,090,065

(446,769,061)

294,720,127

40,394,754























Deduct:





















Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) 5,914,992

-

-

7,166,057

6,671,305

914,378 Gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax) (16,265,688)

-

-

-

-

- Other income (net of 25% tax) 15,331,981

1,334,999

182,977

26,395,808

57,562,129

7,889,546























Add:





















Share-based compensation (78,215)

(11,998)

(1,644)

192,924

16,594

2,274 Losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax) 31,390,835

(274,183)

(37,580)

31,390,835

3,326,116

455,882 One-time fees and expenses 301,519

125,783

17,240

4,889,605

2,181,773

299,037 Other general expenses 40,288,592

11,322,509

1,551,879

530,908,302

27,296,093

3,741,241 Impairment charges and provisions for other assets -

-

-

-

-

- Core net income (Non-GAAP) 4,667,603

127,220,227

17,436,983

87,050,740

263,307,269

36,089,264























Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.05

1.25

0.17

0.84

2.58

0.35 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.05

1.25

0.17

0.84

2.58

0.35

Hotel Operational Data



September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 Total hotels in operation: 4,763 4,185 Leased and owned hotels 69 64 Franchised hotels 4,694 4,121 Total hotel rooms in operation 337,111 307,010 Leased and owned hotels 7,224 7,093 Franchised hotels 329,887 299,917 Number of cities 370 354













Quarter Ended 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 63.0 % 79.0 % Franchised hotels 71.3 % 81.3 % Blended 71.1 % 81.2 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 237 268 Franchised hotels 167 190 Blended 168 192 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 149 212 Franchised hotels 119 155 Blended 120 156









Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation

September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 Mid-to-up-scale 544 455 48,381 43,485 GreenTree Eastern 210 224 22,598 23,639 Deepsleep Hotel 7 7 467 534 Gem 52 61 4,728 5,372 Gya 67 71 5,719 5,899 Vx 85 92 7,405 8,041 Urban Garden and others 123 0 7,464 0 Mid-scale 3,050 2,965 236,871 230,655 GreenTree Inn 2,255 2,282 182,842 182,041 GT Alliance 533 552 38,312 39,379 GreenTree Apartment 19 20 1,260 1,308 Vatica 111 111 8,007 7,927 City 118 Selected and others 132 0 6,450 0 Economy hotels 1,169 765 51,859 32,870 Shell 668 765 28,917 32,870 City 118 and others 501 0 22,942 0 Total 4,763 4,185 337,111 307,010

Restaurant Operational Data



September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 Total restaurants in operation: 268 206 Leased and owned restaurants 137 52 Franchised restaurants 131 154 Number of cities 64 53 Da Niang Dumplings 234 171 Bellagio 34 35 Total restaurants in operation: 268 206













Quarter Ended 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants 137 161 Franchised restaurants 97 105 Blended 117 119 AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 58 86 Franchised restaurants 42 39 Blended 52 55 ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 8,004 13,740 Franchised restaurants 4,101 4,119 Blended 6,096 6,548







