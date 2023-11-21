Announcing 2023 Infrastructure Grants to Support Clinical Trials

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is thrilled to announce $1.1 million in new grants to bolster pediatric cancer clinical trial enrollment. Clinical trials play a crucial role in the fight against childhood cancer. The unsung heroes who help make clinical trials happen for kids are the dedicated clinical research associates, nurses, and support staff.
This $1.1 million supports these necessary roles to ensure more kids get treated on a clinical trial, often their best hope for a cure.
These grants would not be possible without the support of St. Baldrick's volunteers, supporters and donors.
The following institutions were awarded a St. Baldrick's Foundation Infrastructure award:
CALIFORNIA
- Loma Linda University Children's Health, Loma Linda
- Valley Children's Healthcare, Madera
- Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), Orange
- University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco on behalf of the Pediatric Cancer Center at Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland, Oakland
FLORIDA
- Orlando Regional Healthcare, Orlando
ILLINOIS
- University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago
IOWA
- Blank Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Des Moines
LOUISIANA
- Children's Hospital New Orleans, New Orleans
MICHIGAN
- Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, Detroit
MISSOURI
- Children's Mercy Kansas City, Kansas City
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis
NORTH CAROLINA
- Wake Forest University Health Sciences, Winston-Salem
NEW JERSEY
- Hackensack Meridian Health, Edison
NEW MEXICO
- University of New Mexico HSC, Albuquerque
NEVADA
- Renown Health Foundation, Reno
NEW YORK
- Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Bronx
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York
- SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse
- The Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Medical Center, Albany
TEXAS
- El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation, El Paso
- Baylor College of Medicine, Houston on behalf of Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children's Cancer Clinic, McAllen
VIRGINIA
- Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Norfolk
WISCONSIN
- St. Vincent Hospital of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, Green Bay
- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, Inc., Milwaukee
The next set of grants will be announced in March, supported by donations made now. Visit the St. Baldrick's Foundation grants page to learn more about all the research these grants are supporting.
About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to life-saving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.
