Work Comp Benchmarking Study's 2023 Survey Underway, Polling Frontline Claims Professionals for First Time Since COVID

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study's annual survey is now open. For the second time in its 11-year history—and for the first time since COVID—the 2023 study will survey frontline claims professionals (instead of claims executives) to ascertain alignment between industry leadership and staff who directly handle workers' compensation claims. As the industry's largest talent constituency, with the greatest influence on financial and injured worker outcomes, visibility into their views will highlight advancement opportunities for the entire industry.

Rising Medical Solutions, Inc.

Reprising prior years' survey questions, the 2023 study will not only compare frontline participants' perspectives to the views of the claims executive participants who preceded them, it will also quantify the experience and motivations of frontline staff in the post-pandemic work environment.

"As the frontline attrition rate worsens and the industry's overall talent shortage grows, it becomes even more essential to understand the perspectives of those claims professionals who are choosing to remain in workers' compensation," says Rachel Fikes, chief experience officer and study program director at Rising Medical Solutions. "By learning from claims professionals' views, the 2023 study aims to help payer organizations best understand, lead, and recruit/retain this critical talent pool."

The 2023 confidential survey will continue throughout the remainder of the year. All frontline participants and study stakeholders will receive a copy of the 2023 Study Report which can be used to validate operational alignment, verify existing strategies, advocate for resources in support-challenged areas, and identify opportunities to impact claim outcomes. Claims executives are encouraged to share the survey link with their frontline teams as an investment in this industrywide effort.

About the Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study

The Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study is a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today. The study's mission is to advance claims management in the industry by providing both quantitative and qualitative data. Through survey research with claims leaders and practitioners nationwide, the program generates actionable intelligence for claims organizations to evaluate priorities, challenges, and strategies amongst their peers. Conceived and directed by Rising Medical Solutions, the ongoing program is a collaboration of industry executives representing diverse organizational perspectives, including the Study's Principal Researcher and Advisory Council:

Denise Algire , Director of Health, Albertsons Companies

Melissa Burke , PharmD, VP, Head of Client Experience, AmTrust Financial Services

Tyrone Spears , Chief, Workers' Compensation Division, City of Los Angeles

Ben Tebo , JD, VP, Creative Risk Solutions

Thomas Stark , RVP, Commercial Lines, Encova Insurance

Sharon Scott , VP, Medical Programs, ESIS

Freddy Mistry , AVP, Gallagher Bassett

Helen Weber , AVP, Head of Medical Strategy, The Hanover Insurance Group

Adam Seidner , MD, Chief Medical Officer, The Hartford

Victoria Kennedy, VP, Workers' Compensation, Linea Solutions

Jaclyn Tiger , Sr. Director, Claims, Workers' Compensation, Markel

Thomas Wiese , VP, Claims, The MEMIC Group

Michele Fairclough , Medical Services Director, Montana State Fund

Molly Flanagan , AVP, Workers' Compensation Claims, Nationwide Insurance

Marcos Iglesias , MD, VP, Chief Medical Director, Travelers

Linda Butler , Director, Claims Management, Walt Disney World Resort

Brian Trick , Sr. Director, Employee Health & Claims Services, Wegmans Food Markets

