Turo Now Live in France

OuiCar's integration moves Turo one step closer to achieving its mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, announced today that OuiCar, a leading car sharing company in France, will now operate under the Turo brand. This integration follows the acquisition announcement in May last year, which commenced OuiCar's migration to the Turo platform.

"We have been incredibly pleased with the performance of our business in France since the acquisition of OuiCar," said Turo CEO and All-Star Host Andre Haddad. "We are very excited about the integration of our host and guest communities in France, as well as the OuiCar brand and platform into Turo. We believe it will enable seamless network expansion and support growth for the business, increase earnings potential for hosts, and add more options for guests when traveling."

In France, a vehicle is used on average only seven hours a week . By helping French hosts start and scale small businesses on the platform, Turo is not only putting underutilized cars to better use but also expanding the selection of vehicles offered to guests, those traveling to France, and beyond.

"Because France is one of the top travel destinations in the world, the integration of OuiCar is a critical milestone for Turo," said Benoît Sineau, Vice President and Head of France at Turo. "I'm positive that our combined networks, coupled with our dedication to customer service, will benefit the growing host and guest community, as well as tourism in and around France."

Most recently, Turo became the first global Carbon Neutral Certified car sharing marketplace. Turo includes all trips booked in France as part of the certification process and Turo's broader commitment to making the automotive and transportation industries more sustainable.

