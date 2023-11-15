HI Now Daily
Reddi-wip® and Ugly Christmas Sweater® Launch Matching Holiday Sweaters for People & Their Pets

Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:00 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago

Limited-edition, Cozy Sweater Collection Whips Up Some Extra Fun This Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reddi-wip, the iconic real cream whipped topping that's a dessert staple during the holidays and year-round, has partnered with Ugly Christmas Sweater on a new, limited-edition human and pet holiday sweater collection.

The festive, coordinating sweaters mimic the bright Reddi-wip can with playful designs like a whipped cream dollop hoodie. The human sweater has two long pockets that hold two Reddi-wip cans for on-the-go enjoyment, while the pet friendly version has one small, zippered pocket to store a little treat for your furry friend and includes a matching winter hat.

"We're excited to bring a new level of fun and warmth to pets and their owners this holiday season," said Lindsay Brady, Vice President & General Manager, Sides, Sweets & Snacks, Conagra Brands. "We know people enjoy celebrating moments big and small with their beloved pets and think our new Reddi-wip sweater collection is the perfect thing to wear for their holiday cards."

Some of the key features of the sweaters include:

  • Coordinated Comfort: These cozy sweaters bring warmth and comfort during the colder months.
  • A Variety of Sizes: Sweaters are available in a range of sizes for humans and pets. The human sweater will be available in small, medium, large, x-large and xx-large. Pet sweaters will be available in xx-small, x-small, small, medium, large, x-large, xx-large.
  • Great for Gifting: These matching sweaters make fantastic gifts for fellow Reddi-wip enthusiasts and pet lovers.

The sweaters are available beginning November 15 for a limited time on UglyChristmasSweater.com, while supplies last. The human sweater is $49.99. The pet sweater and matching hat comes as a set for $34.99.

For more information about Reddi-wip, visit www.reddiwip.com or follow us on our social channels: Reddi-wip Instagram; Reddi-wip TikTok and Reddi-wip Pinterest.

About Conagra Brands 

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
Sibel Biskup
Conagra Brands
(312) 549-5191
sibel.biskup@conagra.com

