OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE IS BRIBING PEOPLE TO CARE ABOUT RANKING #1 IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH FREE BLOOMIN' ONIONS

The restaurant knows you probably don't care about the fact it earned top place in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index—so it's making it worth your while to care.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Admit it: You don't care that Outback Steakhouse® ranked #1 in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) survey for overall satisfaction, food and beverage quality and menu variety.1

That's okay. Outback Steakhouse understands people might need a little more motivation to reach the same level of excitement that it feels. That's why the Aussie-American restaurant is bribing people with a free Bloomin' Onion to pretend they care as much as they do.

"We don't care that you don't care about that we won an award for caring about you—we still care anyway," said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. "But, just so you understand, the ACSI Survey is a huge recognition in our industry and demonstrates our dedication to customer satisfaction, hospitality and menu innovation. It's a big deal for us. And an even better deal for you, if you pretend to care."

The restaurant is asking people to post a congratulatory message on social media, tagging the Outback Steakhouse account and using the hashtag "#SoProudOfOutback." Any time between November 13 through to November 22, guests can show their post via phones to their server to redeem a free Bloomin' Onion.2

Messages can take any form. So long as you pretend to care about this incredible recognition.

In case you do actually care, Outback Steakhouse recently moved into the top spot for full-service restaurant after surging 8% to an ACSI score of 83. The rollout of handheld ordering tablets and new ovens and grills played a key role in improvements in order accuracy, food quality and food menu variety.

1 Compared to all other measured full-service restaurants in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) survey of customers rating their own dining experiences. ACSI is a registered trademark of the American Customer Satisfaction Index, LLC.

2 Available for dine-in from 11/13/2023-11/22/2023 at participating Outback Steakhouse locations with guest use of #SoProudOfOutback on social media and show of post to server. Limited time offer. Offer not valid at select restaurant locations in the states of TN, MS plus all airport locations. Receive one free Bloomin' Onion with the purchase of one full-price adult entrée. Maximum one discount per table. Excludes applicable taxes and gratuity. No cash value. Void where prohibited by law. Offer ends 11/22/2023.

About Outback Steakhouse®:

There's a special spirit at Outback Steakhouse®. One where mates gather, stories are exchanged, and steakhouse favorites flow as freely as the conversation. Serve it up with a dash of Aussie hospitality, and you've got all the makings of a great experience you'll want to share with your friends, time and time again. We're known for high quality, juicy steaks with your choice of big cuts and bold flavor, cooked just the way you like it. Spirited drinks that start the night off right and a heap of craveable dishes and fan favorites like our iconic Bloomin' Onion. For more information, please visit www.outback.com or the Outback Facebook page.

For more information, contact:

Erin Murphy, PRESS PR + Marketing

207-809-9662 / erin@pressmarketing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Outback Steakhouse