NEXTGEN Group Revolutionizes Technology Services Across Asia with Unique Collaborative Model

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTGEN Group (NEXTGEN), a leading Australian technology services company, is transforming the Asia IT industry with its innovative collaborative service model.

NEXTGEN Group logo (PRNewswire)

Unlike traditional IT firms that silo different practices, NEXTGEN brings together expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, finance, sales, marketing, and more to provide clients with end-to-end solutions to help secure and grow their business.

Channel Services lead approach

The multi-award-winning group's innovative approach to software sales and service is winning customers in its home market of Oceania as well as increasingly across Asia as more companies adopt cloud-based software.

NEXTGEN is pioneering fresh approaches to distribution, digital marketing, demand generation, and market entry support for enterprise software, cloud, and supporting infrastructure vendors. NEXTGEN oSpace is a market entry and demand generation business with core IP delivered by a bespoke platform and a Team of over 35 people across AsiaPac, whilst Elastic Digital, provides the global digital marketing capability. This unique combination of strategy, platforms, technology, intellectual property, and people are now helping the technology channel to increase their speed to revenue and their growth opportunities in the AsiaPac region.

NEXTGEN's renowned cyber security and data resilience business leverages highly trained ex-Australian military cyber experts to help partners successfully grow their cyber business. The CyberLAB is a one-of-a-kind service that provides clients with hands-on cybersecurity training and simulation. The platform delivers an immersive, gamified experience that builds cyber environments to showcase best of breed technologies against a customer's current environment. In addition, it is a platform for enablement, training, and certifications that can build cyber skills rapidly.

On the cloud front, NEXTGEN Optima partners with clients to understand their current software environment and provide advice to optimise and modernise, including recommendations of moving workloads into cloud environments. This approach provides key strategies for governance, cost reduction, cloud economics, and cloud migration. The Optima Team have deep technical expertise and have close collaboration with the leading cloud providers, including AWS, Azure, Google, IBM, and Oracle.

Collaboration not competition

The original vision of NEXTGEN founder, John Walters, has shaped the company's innovative go-to-market approach and address that the technology distribution industry was changing from a competitive to a collaborative-based model.

"With the advent of cloud and the tsunami of SaaS based technologies, I could see that the market would move from a more linear to an influencing model that would need a collaborative services approach, including orchestration across the channel. We have now matured this model and our approach sets us apart in the market," said John Walters, CEO of NEXTGEN Group. "Rather than hand off a project from one outsourced team to another, we assemble cross-functional squads tailored to each client's unique needs, which are all inhouse NEXTGEN resources. This enables us to deliver speed, coordination, and more value for customers whether they want to use us for one service or several."

The approach has attracted leading brands like AWS, Arista, Crowdstrike, Netskope, Okta, Oracle, and more recently, IBM, which leverage NEXTGEN's end-to-end capabilities from generating demand to technical implementation and beyond.

"Australian partners who expand globally are providing inspiration for partners in other countries "to raise their bar", with one local example being NEXTGEN Group," said Jeff Kratz, General Manager of Worldwide Public Sector Partners, Programs and Activations at AWS. "There are distributors around the globe that could learn some things from NEXTGEN...the inspiration and practical delivery I'm seeing there."

As demand grows for converged solutions, NEXTGEN stands out for its integrated, customer-centric approach. The company expects strong continued growth as more businesses seek technology partners that break down silos and collaborate to drive better business outcomes.

The company is already a market leader in cyber and cloud, operating in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines and is actively seeking out further market expansion across Asia to accelerate growth for vendors and partners.

About NEXTGEN Group

The NEXTGEN Group is a pioneering technology services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this through the active management of a portfolio of established and emerging technology vendors, coupled with innovative and unique services across enterprise software, cloud, data management, and cybersecurity solutions. This model is the next generation of IT solutions, knowledge, service and delivery.

The business is a hub of collaboration within the channel that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment.

