J BALVIN TO HEADLINE G-SHOCK 40TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT + LIVESTREAM

A Night of Celebration is Available for Everyone To Stream

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-SHOCK, the legendary watch brand known for its innovation and durability, is thrilled to announce that on Thursday, November 9th International superstar, J Balvin will headline its 40th Anniversary celebration in New York City for an exclusive event and live stream.

J Balvin, a multi-platinum, chart-topping artist, is celebrated worldwide for his groundbreaking music and distinctive style. His electrifying performance at G-SHOCK's 40th-anniversary event promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that celebrates the common spirit that unites us all – the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Poised to "SHOCK THE WORLD" with its 40th Anniversary celebration, G-SHOCK invites fans, watch enthusiasts, and music lovers around the world to join the fun via an exclusive livestream of J Balvin's performance.

To experience the magic of the event of the year with G-SHOCK and J Balvin, register for the live stream ahead of the deadline on November 7th at 11:59 PM EST. Users will receive a link to view the performance on November 9th for the opportunity to tune in starting at 9:00 PM EST and ending at 10:00 PM EST and watch as if they were on stage with J Balvin himself.

The G-SHOCK SHOCK THE WORLD Livestream sign-up is available now for all CASIO ID Members. Viewers can sign up now for a CASIO ID for exclusive access by visiting the link HERE.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

