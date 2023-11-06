BUCHANAN'S SCOTCH WHISKY LAUNCHES NEWEST "WE ARE THE SPIRIT OF THE 200%" MARKETING CAMPAIGN, FEATURING SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE BREAKOUT COMEDIAN MARCELLO HERNÁNDEZ AND A CAST OF HISPANIC AMERICAN CREATORS CELEBRATING THEIR HERITAGE WHILE REIMAGINING TRADITIONS IN THEIR OWN UNIQUE STYLE

BUCHANAN'S SCOTCH WHISKY LAUNCHES NEWEST "WE ARE THE SPIRIT OF THE 200%" MARKETING CAMPAIGN, FEATURING SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE BREAKOUT COMEDIAN MARCELLO HERNÁNDEZ AND A CAST OF HISPANIC AMERICAN CREATORS CELEBRATING THEIR HERITAGE WHILE REIMAGINING TRADITIONS IN THEIR OWN UNIQUE STYLE

The "We Are The Spirit Of The 200%" Campaign Celebrates The Unique Duality And Cultural Contributions of Those Who Identify as 100% American and 100% Hispanic

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky is proud to unveil the newest iteration of its "We are the Spirit of the 200%" national advertising campaign that unites and honors 200%ers – those who identify as 100% Hispanic and 100% American – and the bolder, and more flavorful world they create. With Hispanic Americans often feeling like they're ni de aquí, ni de allá (not from here, nor there) or that they have to pick one side of their identity, the campaign raises a glass to those who embrace being de aquí y de allá (from here, and there), celebrating their unique cultural duality.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9167951-buchanans-spirit-of-the-200-percent-holiday-campaign/

The new creative developed by award-winning advertising agency Crispin Porter Bogusky (CPB) is a dynamic mixed media fusion of :15 and :30 video spots and out-of-home takeovers that highlight the many ways 200%ers are putting a unique spin on their Hispanic heritage with their modern upbringing to create new traditions and reimagined ways of celebrating with others.

To represent the broad diversity within the 200% community, Buchanan's brought together an influential cast of Hispanic American creatives and pioneers across the country to co-create and star in the campaign, ensuring every scene, voice over and creative detail was brought to life with authenticity. The series of original short films depicts a cast with unique stories, style and experiences showcasing there is no one right way to be a 200%er:

Marcello Hernández from Miami with Cuban-Dominican roots has broken out as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." His comedy often touches on topics many 200%ers experience, from familiar anecdotes about his mamá to his passion for fútbol and growing up bicultural. Stand-up comedianfromwith Cuban-Dominican roots has broken out as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." His comedy often touches on topics many 200%ers experience, from familiar anecdotes about his mamá to his passion for fútbol and growing up bicultural.

Kids of Immigrants , a brand, a cultural collective and movement based in Los Angeles co-founded by Daniel Buezo , Honduran-American CEO and Debbie Gonzales , Mexican-American Creative Director. With KOI they are celebrating their roots while hoping to inspire and foster a sense of unity among all individuals. At the heart of their mission lies the powerful message of "Spread Love" and "Support Your Friends," which serves as a guiding principle for how they actively empower and uplift their communities. a brand, a cultural collective and movement based inco-founded by, Honduran-American CEO and, Mexican-American Creative Director. With KOI they are celebrating their roots while hoping to inspire and foster a sense of unity among all individuals. At the heart of their mission lies the powerful message of "Spread Love" and "Support Your Friends," which serves as a guiding principle for how they actively empower and uplift their communities.

Djali Brown-Cepeda and Ricardo Castañeda of NuevaYorkinos , whose platform preserves Latino and Caribbean personal histories through submissions from the local community, celebrating the resiliency of immigrants in the U.S. through their stories and experiences. NYC-based cultural archivistsandofwhose platform preserves Latino andpersonal histories through submissions from the local community, celebrating the resiliency of immigrants in the U.S. through their stories and experiences.

DJ VRYWVY who is a proud Mexican-born Dallas -based DJ and creator of VRYLATIN and VRYBILINGUAL parties that celebrate Latin culture and dual cultures, being a Mexican immigrant aimed at inspiring the next generation of DJs and creatives through music. Music curatorwho is a proud Mexican-born-based DJ and creator of VRYLATIN and VRYBILINGUAL parties that celebrate Latin culture and dual cultures, being a Mexican immigrant aimed at inspiring the next generation of DJs and creatives through music.

Inspired by Brooklyn-born Boricua writer Elisabet Velásquez's poem "Can I be Puerto Rican?," the :30 hero holiday film is centered around a diverse group of 200%ers of different backgrounds coming together for all 200% holiday occasions, showcasing the ways Hispanic Americans honor their homeland through different foods, music, clothes, and rituals to create new memories.

"This campaign is meant to honor the 200%ers across the U.S. who are always finding unique and authentic ways to make Buchanan's Whisky a part of their celebrations," said Josh Dean, Vice President of Buchanan's Whisky North America. "That's why we collaborated with our familia of 200% trailblazers to really showcase how diverse Hispanic Americans are and shining a light on these new traditions being created across communities."

Beyond the advertising creative, Buchanan's will host a series of events and giveback initiatives happening this holiday season across local communities rooted in food and nightlife, demonstrating the unique magic that's conjured when 200%ers come together to share a meal with family and friends.

Family Cena, Vibra Buena 200% Dinner Series: Co-curated by local chefs and our familia of 200%ers, the local dinner series captures how each carries the unique customs of their heritage into modern-day festivities to create the ultimate 200% dinner experience.

200% Family Meal Giveback Program: As part of the Buchanan's 200% Futuro Fund the brand is partnering with local organizations like As part of the Buchanan'sthe brand is partnering with local organizations like No Us Without You and Street Vendor Project to provide family meals to the many 200% bartenders, cooks and service-industry professionals who work behind the scenes to bring meals to our tables.

Noche Buena Holiday Contest: This holiday season, Buchanan's Whisky invites fans to share their Noche Buena magic by submitting their festive feasts, cherished traditions, and heartwarming moments with friends and familia online for a chance to celebrate with Buchanan's.

200% Food & Drink Content: The brand collaborated with Mexican-American bartenders Othón Nolasco and Damian Diaz of No Us Without You to create a series of locally-inspired holiday cocktails like the Horchata DeLuxe and the Piña Apple Cider for fans 21+ to pair with their favorite dishes this season. : The brand collaborated with Mexican-American bartenders Othónof No Us Without You to create a series of locally-inspired holiday cocktails like theand thefor fans 21+ to pair with their favorite dishes this season.

Whether you're gifting your loved ones or mixing up cocktails, there's a Buchanan's option for everyone. Order your bottle today and get delivered to your door via Drizly.com .

Stay up to date with the latest news, whisky cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @BuchanansUS on Facebook, @BuchanansWhisky on Instagram and @BuchanansUSA on Twitter. For additional information on Buchanan's Whisky, please visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com .

Credits

Agency: Crispin Porter Bogusky

Production Company: Birth.tv

Post Production: Bliss

Audio Post Production: King Doudou

Music: King Doudou // United Masters // DJ VRYWVY

Composer: King Doudou // Napoles // Parrisfranz

About BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky

BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky's true purpose is to unite all who bring their 100% Hispanic and 100% American identities together to live a 200% life. It was created to be shared with one another and enjoyed by all, because our founder, James Buchanan believed in the power of sharing. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky brand has more than 130 years of authentic heritage, and every bottle represents James Buchanan's commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky Portfolio features four gold award-winning marques, including: BUCHANAN'S DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Pineapple, BUCHANAN'S MASTER Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky, and BUCHANAN'S RED SEAL Blended Scotch Whisky. All of these marques have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. For more information, visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com or connect with us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BuchanansUS , Instagram: www.instagram.com/BuchanansWhisky , and Twitter: www.twitter.com/BuchanansUSA .

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, its people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media contact: Buchanans@HunterPR.com

View original content:

SOURCE Buchanan’s Whisky, Diageo