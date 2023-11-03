RoC® Skincare Celebrates Third Annual National Retinol Day on November 7th

For the third anniversary of National Retinol Day, RoC Skincare is honoring their legacy as the first brand to stabilize Retinol with how-tos, exclusive deals, and product giveaways.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoC® Skincare, a leading clinically-proven, dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, is celebrating the third annual National Retinol Day on November 7th. In 2021, RoC, who is the #1 most awarded Retinol brand, declared the first-ever National Retinol Day, via the Registrar at the National Day Calendar, to honor the powerful ingredient as one of the most beneficial skincare technologies on the market.

Widely recognized as a gold standard ingredient, it targets an extensive number of skincare concerns including fine lines and wrinkles, acne, texture, and uneven skin tone. In fact, RoC was the first brand to stabilize Retinol and optimize the ingredient in 1996, making it one of the most effective forms of retinoids without a prescription.

"With more than 25 years of research and hundreds of clinical studies conducted, Pure RoC Retinol® products are clinically proven to work quickly and continuously, without irritation," says Fernando Acosta, CEO of RoC Skincare. "As the number-one most awarded retinol, we take great pride in our formulas and enjoy celebrating its efficacy during today's holiday and every day."

Among notable fans of RoC Retinol is Brand Ambassador and skincare enthusiast, Sarah Jessica Parker, whose must-have product from RoC is the Retinol Correxion Max Hydration Cream. The fan-favorite formulation combines two top dermatologist-recommended ingredients, Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid, in one power-packed formula to deliver clinically proven results instantly and over time. Parker uses the cream daily to lock in moisture and keep her skin smooth.

RoC also boasts countless dermatologist partners as members of their advisory board who help develop and consult on every product formulation. As a brand that has a 65+ year heritage of working with dermatologists to deliver science-led, clinically proven innovations, RoC continues to offer Retinol products that are accessible, easy to use, and efficacious for all skin types.

"RoC is a leader in skin health and a pioneer in retinol technology," adds New York City Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner. "Their proprietary stabilized form of retinol delivers a balance of effectiveness and tolerability that can be used across all skin types. This ultimately means better outcomes for consumers with improvements in skin tone, textures, radiance, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

To celebrate National Retinol Day, RoC.com is offering 25% off all Retinol products, plus a free mini Retinol Line Smoothing Eye Cream, Deep Wrinkle Night Cream, or Retinol Correxion Serum Capsules with any RoC Retinol purchase. The offer is available November 1st - November 7th with code RETINOLDAY.

Additionally, RoC Skincare will be hosting multiple giveaways of their RoC Retinol products on Instagram to gift followers with the power and efficacy of Pure RoC Retinol®.

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC has been revolutionizing skincare since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. This was the first of many collaborations with dermatologists to provide them with safe and effective products for their patients. For more than 60 years, that has been the foundational philosophy at RoC, inspiring a history of firsts: The first broad spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin and the first to discover a method for stabilizing Retinol. By combining Retinol with antioxidants and using innovative packaging, RoC made it possible to deliver Retinol's skin-smoothing benefits safely and effectively for daily use. Today, Retinol is still one of the greatest discoveries in the history of skincare. RoC is proud of its continued brand commitments to not retouch imagery, in an effort to portray realistic depictions of skin at various stages of life, and to require influencer partners to agree that in RoC content, they will not use skin altering filters or other editing techniques that promote unrealistic beauty standards.

