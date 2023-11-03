AGNC Investment Corp. Publishes Third Annual Environmental, Social & Governance Report and Announces Great Place to Work® Certification

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that it has published its third annual Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. The report illustrates the Company's commitment to the core principles of ESG and presents its strategic management of key focus areas such as corporate governance, risk management, human capital management, business ethics, and environmental stewardship.

"We are proud to announce the release of our third annual ESG Report. This comprehensive report delivers on our unwavering commitment to transparency and disclosure and outlines our management of environmental, social, and governance considerations relevant to our business," said Peter Federico, AGNC's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The report includes disclosures consistent with the recommendations of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), two globally recognized frameworks and standards that assist AGNC in identifying and disclosing the ESG factors material to AGNC's business and operations and associated climate change-related risks, opportunities and impacts. AGNC's ESG report is available in the Responsibility section of the Company's website at www.AGNC.com and can also be downloaded here.

AGNC also announced today that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the second time. The prestigious certification is based entirely on feedback from employees through an extensive anonymous survey about their experiences working at AGNC and satisfaction in key areas such as credibility, fairness, respect, pride, and a sense of belonging. Ninety-six percent of AGNC employees say AGNC is a great place to work, which is 39 percentage points higher than the average for a typical U.S. based company1.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com and follow AGNC on LinkedIn.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

