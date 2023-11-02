PJM Announces Organization Changes

Seiler to retire, McGlynn promoted to VP – Planning

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM announced today that Kenneth S. Seiler, Sr. Vice President – Planning, will retire April 1, 2024, following a distinguished career for the nation's largest regional transmission organization.

Kenneth S. Seiler (PRNewswire)

Seiler, who joined the grid operator in June 2000, has managed a number of groups throughout the organization, including sub-teams in the Information Technology Services and Operations divisions. He assumed the role of Vice President – Planning in 2019 and rose to Sr. Vice President this year.

"We are grateful for Ken's many contributions to the entire organization and employees over the past 23 years," said Manu Asthana, President and CEO. "The landmark interconnection process reform that his team launched this year is but one of his many achievements that include pioneering work on offshore wind, long-term scenario-based planning and heightened transparency throughout the Planning Department. We will always be grateful for his dedication to PJM and our members."

Seiler is on the board of directors of ReliabilityFirst, one of the eight Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-designated regional entities responsible for ensuring the reliability of the North American bulk power system. He is also on the board of PJM Environmental Information Services, Inc. Prior to joining PJM, Seiler was employed by Metropolitan Edison Company/GPU Energy for nearly 14 years in various engineering and operations roles.

Seiler will remain at PJM through December 2024 in an executive consulting role in an effort to transition his duties in a seamless manner.

"It has been my honor and privilege to be part of the extremely important work that PJM does every day," stated Seiler. "I am proud to have been part of such an outstanding team, and I know PJM will continue to forge ahead with innovative, cost-effective and technologically sound solutions to preserve reliable electric service for our customers as we design and manage the grid of the future."

Paul McGlynn To Take Over Planning

Asthana also announced that Paul McGlynn, currently Executive Director – System Operations, has been promoted to Vice President – Planning.

McGlynn began his career at PJM in 2007 in the Planning Division, and has experience managing Transmission Planning as well as providing oversight to the System Operations area. Prior to joining PJM, McGlynn held various positions in engineering and operations at PECO.

"We are excited to welcome Paul to PJM's executive team; his operations and planning background will be invaluable as he supports the energy transition we are seeing in our footprint and throughout the world," said Asthana.

McGlynn will be promoted, effective Nov. 15, 2023, and will report to Seiler until April 1, 2024, to provide an effective transition.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,115 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

Paul McGlynn (PRNewswire)

