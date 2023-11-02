Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Previews Key Exhibitors and Activities for 2024 Event

SAN DIEGO and PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, is offering a preview of exhibitors and exhibits for its highly anticipated 2024 conference and trade show, taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from January 17-19, 2024.

2024 expo to feature 500+ exhibitors supporting the solar, storage & EV industries, plus the Solar Games competition

Known for its extensive business opportunities, hands-on education, and industry-leading "fun factor," the event will feature a record turnout of more than 500 exhibitors supporting the solar, storage, and EV industries in 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect and network with exhibitors that include: Fluence, Google, Energate Solar, Jinko Solar, ESS, Inc., Churod Americas, Soligent, Electriq Power, GM Energy, IronRidge, and many more. With multiple pavilions and navigational tools, the event will make it easy to source, explore, and select new products, solutions, and services.

"The 2024 event will provide unparalleled opportunities to connect, conduct business with, and learn from the most innovative companies in the solar and storage industries," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "With our fourth-annual Solar Games, plus a few surprises in the exhibit hall and beyond, ISNA/ESNA is going to deliver energy and inspiration to attendees from across the U.S. and abroad."

Exhibit Hall Highlights

Solar Games bracket-style tournament where top solar + storage installers compete for over $15,000 in total cash prizes Thebracket-style tournament where top solar + storage installers compete for overin total cash prizes

The Hub—a dynamic and educational presentation area

The EV Charging Infrastructure Pavilion, showcasing exhibitors in the solar, storage and EV charging markets

Additional Features

24 educational sessions focused on technology, policy, safety, financing, and more

workshops led by industry experts and trusted organizations (including NABCEP) Deep-diveled by industry experts and trusted organizations (including NABCEP)

A digital matchmaking platform and dedicated onsite space to facilitate connection and ease meetings

A moderator-led networking breakfast to connect and build community

The Thursday Night Party, exhibit hall happy hours, and other networking events

Secure Your Access

To save 18% on the Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2024 conference and trade show, please click here to register today .

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Join 9,000+ energy leaders and 500+ exhibitors on January 17-19, 2024 in San Diego, CA, to help accelerate the energy transition. Learn more: https://www.intersolar.us/

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com .

Event Contact:

Candace Letizia, ISNA/ESNA Marketing Director

cletizia@divcom.com

Media Contact:

Nina Forman

Antenna Group

intersolar@antennagroup.com

