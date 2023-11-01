Subway Surfers Partners with Global Superstar and Multi-Latin GRAMMY Award Winner J Balvin and PlanetPlay to Combat Climate Change

J Balvin Comes to Life in World's Most Downloaded Mobile Game to Offset Over 100,000 Tons of Carbon Emissions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and LONDON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYBO , the mobile games studio behind the most downloaded game of all time, Subway Surfers, today launched a first-of-its-kind partnership with J Balvin to bring the hit musician to life as an all-new character within the game. Created in collaboration with PlanetPlay , the first-ever climate-conscious game marketplace, the partnership will support the organization's global environmental projects aiming to offset carbon emissions.

"It's an honor to work with SYBO and PlanetPlay on such an important and creative initiative," said J Balvin. "Becoming a playable character is Subway Surfers while giving fans an accessible way to make a positive impact on the environment is a surreal opportunity."

"At SYBO, we're always looking for fresh ways to encourage players to use gaming for good and fight climate change," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "We've long admired how J Balvin has used his platform for good, and bringing him to life in our game will hopefully inspire environmental action beyond our 150 million monthly active players around the globe."

A portion of the proceeds from Balvin's in-game character purchases will be donated through PlanetPlay's platform to Kenya's Hongera Clean Cookstove Project, a non-profit that aims to mitigate CO2 emissions with the distribution of clean and energy-efficient cookstoves to regions in Kenya. After purchasing the character, players can redeem "green coins" from PlanetPlay's digital marketplace to use towards additional in-game items.

In addition, limited edition t-shirts featuring special designs inspired by J Balvin and the collaboration will be available through the official PlanetPlay storefront and bundled with a variable carbon emissions reduction starting at a minimum of 100 kg CO2. The amount of carbon emissions reduced will be reflected in the design of the item, allowing people to show their contributions towards a healthier planet. PlanetPlay aims to offset 100,000 tons of carbon emissions – equivalent to 40 concerts with 100,000 guests.

"The need for climate action is more pressing than ever, and the gaming industry is one of the most powerful agents to spark real-world change," said Rhea Loucas, Founder and CEO of PlanetPlay. "Both J Balvin and Subway Surfers have earned impressive global fanbases, and we're excited to see what's possible when we unite with the two communities."

Balvin's character is available today through November 19, and his newest single – "Dientes," with DJ Khaled and Usher – is additionally featured in-game for fans to enjoy while playing. Players can also participate through social media, where Subway Surfers is challenging its community to beat Balvin's high score. One lucky winner will receive a signed prize from Balvin, in-game rewards, and more. Find out more on Subway Surfers' Instagram account .

Subway Surfers is available and free to download on iOS, Android, and other platforms with in-app purchases. For more information, visit www.sybo.com .

About SYBO

Based in Copenhagen, SYBO is a mobile games studio founded in 2010 and best known for its hit endless runner game, Subway Surfers. Acquired by Miniclip in July of 2022, Subway Surfers has been downloaded more than 4 billion times and was the most downloaded game of 2022. Aside from the flagship Subway Surfers game, SYBO additionally launched Subway Surfers Blast, Subway Surfers Tag, Subway Surfers Match, and Blades of Brim. Subway Surfers Tag was named Game of The Year in the 2023 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards. To find out more, please visit www.sybo.com .

About PlanetPlay

PlanetPlay, the first climate conscious games marketplace, is a not-for-profit digital platform that allows everyone around the world to contribute to climate action through in-game purchases and gameplay with affiliated game studios. PlanetPlay is a unique platform through which to inspire, educate and mobilize players in support of the planet. They are committed to unlocking the potential of green initiatives through the Games Industry. The games industry has enormous potential to support positive climate action globally. Having driven over $2.2 million in climate project funding in its first year, PlanetPlay is partnering with the world's forward thinking games studios to fight the climate crisis and are constantly developing new initiatives to launch. For more information, visit www.planetplay.com

About J Balvin

J Balvin is a highly decorated global superstar and entrepreneur with wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMY's and many others. Originally hailing from Medellín, Colombia, the illustrious reggaeton superstar is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide. He has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most globally streamed artists, developing legions of fans worldwide. With passions spanning across music, fashion, art and mental health, Balvin continues to lead the charge for representation across industries. Furthering his initiative for mental health awareness and the importance of mental health resources, the global icon recently launched OYE, a bilingual, mental health and creative wellness app in both Spanish and English. With his finger on the pulse of the worlds of entertainment, fashion, digital culture and beyond, Balvin has time and again proven to be an unstoppable force and inspiration to emerging artists, entrepreneurs and the Latin community.

