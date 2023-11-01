KATE FARMS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FIRST-EVER WHOLE FOOD BLENDED MEALS IN RESEALABLE POUCHES THAT CONNECT TO COMMON TUBE FEEDING DEVICES

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms® the market leader bringing plant-based nutrition into healthcare, today announced the launch of its first whole food blended meals, coming to market in early 2024. Kate Farms Pediatric Blended Meals will introduce the first whole food formulas inspired by meals at home with resealable packaging that directly connects to common tube feeding devices, providing a convenient way to nourish people using feeding tubes.

"Kate Farms listens," said Dr. Debora Duro, Program Director of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Broward Health. "We--clinicians, parents and caregivers—have been asking for whole food variety, convenience and smart packaging, and Kate Farms delivered. A new package that easily connects to common tube feeding devices is truly innovative, and the kid-friendly design will make the little ones smile too."

Pediatric Blended Meals contain a proprietary blend of organic whole foods, 9 grams of easily digested pea protein and 27 vitamins and minerals, delivering a minimum of 1/3 cups of fruit and vegetables per pouch. Used for tube feeding, as sole source nutrition and oral supplementation, Pediatric Blended Meals come in three flavors and provide complete nutrition to support healthy growth and development for kids ages one to 13. Each serving is USDA organic, non-GMO project verified, rich in vitamin D and a good source of fiber, with no added sugar or artificial or non-nutritive sweeteners.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Kate Farms as we unveil our latest innovation--Pediatric Blended Meals," said Chief Commercial Officer Catherine Hayden. "This product combines innovative advancements in product design, packaging, and delivery with our unwavering commitment to quality, plant-based ingredients, a value we've upheld since day one."Bottom of Form

Kate Farms Pediatric Blended Meals are compatible with common ENFit™ tube feeding devices and flow easily through feeding tubes with minimal manipulation like thinning or dilution and are versatile for tube feeding and drinking. The three different flavors offer variety, and the single-serve pouches can easily be used while on-the-go, at school, or with friends.

"Our new Pediatric Blended Meals are an ideal addition to our product portfolio," said Vice President of Clinical Nutrition Vanessa Millovich. "Clinicians prescribing Kate Farms' peptides or standard formulas may find our blended offerings an effective addition to address the nutritional needs of their complex patients. Parents and caregivers will appreciate the resealable pouch that connects to common tube feeding devices, and the flavor choices may help with sensory or transition challenges." After two years in development, the product has recently posted on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website with the HCPCS code of B4149.

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using high quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients often found in traditional formulas. Today, Kate is thriving, and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based brand*.

The #1 recommended plant-based brand*, Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults, to be used as the sole source or as supplemental nutrition, for oral or tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made for tolerance with easily digested organic pea protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and without common allergens or artificial sweeteners or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 800 US hospitals, including the top adult and children's hospitals across the nation; availability is increasing daily. Visit www.katefarms.com.

