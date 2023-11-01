HOTEL DROVER, FORT WORTH'S AWARD-WINNING CROWN JEWEL, EARNS 2023 GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection® Hotel by Marriott, is proud to be certified as a Great Place To Work® with 81% of surveyed Team Members rating the award-winning resort and its full-service restaurant, 97 West Kitchen & Bar, as an outstanding workplace - 24 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Photo credit: Kathy Tran (PRNewswire)

This coveted certification is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, which assesses current Team Member satisfaction in key areas from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie. Out of nearly 10,000 hotels in Texas, Hotel Drover – the crown jewel of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards and two-time Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards winner – is the only independent hotel in the state recognized with Great Place To Work® Certification™.

"While we have earned numerous accolades for our design, guest experience, food, beverage, event spaces, and more, receiving Great Place To Work® Certification™ holds special significance for us as it marks our first recognition as an exceptional workplace," said Kristin Assad, Vice President General Manager of Hotel Drover.

"In response to valuable Team Member feedback, we made significant enhancements to their experience in the last year. From improving benefits and extending paid time off to annual Team Member celebrations and monthly recognition for exceptional performance, our unwavering commitment to excellence is woven into every guest interaction. Our unique work culture, rooted collaboration, inclusion, and our signature take on authentic Texas hospitality, sets the standard for legendary experiences for both Team Members and guests. We're excited about the ongoing opportunities to raise the bar for ourselves."

Survey highlights featured on Hotel Drover's Great Places to Work™ profile include:

90% of Team Members said they are proud to tell others that they work at Hotel Drover and 97 West Kitchen & Bar.

88% said when they joined, they were made to feel welcome.

89% of Team Members feel guests would rate the service as excellent at the world-class, modern West-inspired resort and contemporary Southern restaurant.

85% indicated that they feel a sense of pride at what Hotel Drover and 97 West Kitchen & Bar have accomplished.

"I couldn't be more proud of the Great Place To Work® Certification™ that Hotel Drover and 97 West Kitchen & Bar have achieved," said Craig Cavileer, managing partner of Stockyards Heritage Development Co. – the Fort Worth-based master developer and operator of the Fort Worth Stockyards, Hotel Drover, 97 West Kitchen & Bar, Mule Alley, Stockyards Hotel, H3 Ranch, and Cowtown Coliseum.

"We're dedicated to curating and empowering the most talented, passionate, entrepreneurial-minded individuals who share our commitment to the Texas spirit, the vision of Hotel Drover and 97 West, and the preservation and revitalization of Fort Worth's heritage. Their consistent ability to exceed our expectations and their genuine care for our properties aligns perfectly with our dedication. We are excited to continue investing in our Team Members' experiences, especially as we expand our portfolio, and look to Hotel Drover and 97 West as the gold standard for workplace culture and environment."

Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to obtain Great Place To Work® Certification™. According to Great Place To Work® research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at workplaces with Great Place To Work® certification. Additionally, employees at these workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.

To learn more about the unique workplace experience, career opportunities, and more at Hotel Drover and 97 West Kitchen & Bar, visit hoteldrover.com/careers and connect with Hotel Drover on LinkedIn.

Media Assets

Hotel images can be downloaded here .

Great Place to Work Images can be downloaded here

About Hotel Drover and 97 West Kitchen & Bar

Nestled in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District and the anchor of the award-winning Mule Alley, Hotel Drover celebrates the rich history and lore with its inviting design and core values, embodying the same pioneering spirit and key principles of honor and dignity exemplified by the drovers and great cattlemen and women of their time. Consistently rated one of Texas' top hotels by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and U.S. News & World Report, among others, Hotel Drover brings 200 luxurious guest rooms and spa suites representing a collection of distinct room designs each with its own decor, Texas-style, and spirit. Fronting Marine Creek, the resort enjoys more than 40,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including The Barn with 30' vaulted ceilings, custom Italian crystal chandeliers and exposed 150-year-old reclaimed timber, and Legacy Hall, an elegant and tastefully detailed event space with an adjacent large covered outdoor veranda overlooking Marine Creek and Mule Alley. Signature experiences include The Mark, a custom luggage branding experience; a Summer live music series dubbed The Backyard Unplugged; and annual seasonal activations, such as Easter in The Backyard, a legendary tree lighting to commence the holiday season and the 12 Days of Drover, which features Cowboy Santa and live reindeer. The signature eatery, 97 West Kitchen & Bar, features a menu of contemporary Texas fare, elevated ranch classics, and reimagined Southern comfort foods. Additionally, the property boasts two "one-of-a-kind" boutiques — Lucchese Custom Collection, the gold standard in handcrafted boots since 1883 with bespoke men and women's boots, clothing, and other fine accessories, and Wide Brim, Flea Styles latest concept that adds an effortless coastal charm to the classic southern style Fort Worth is known for. Learn more at HotelDrover.com , or connect on Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Hotel Drover, Fort Worth Stockyards (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hotel Drover