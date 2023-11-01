FARO Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue of $86.8 million , exceeded high-end of expectations

First full quarter of cost reductions achieved quarterly expense expectations

Profitability exceeded expectations

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Third quarter financial performance with revenue of $86.8 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, exceeded the high-end of our expectations driven by a combination of moderate improvements in end market demand and operational performance," said Peter Lau, President & Chief Executive Office of FARO. "We are excited about the mid to long-term prospects for our business and remain focused on improved execution of our hardware and software enabled strategy, exemplified by the recent launch of the highly differentiated Orbis Mobile Scanner and release of an enhanced version of FARO Sphere XG."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Total sales of $86.8 million , up 2% year over year

Software sales of $11.2 million , up 6% compared to the prior year period

Recurring revenue of $17.1 million , up 3% year on year

Gross margin of 48.0%, compared to 50.7% in the prior year period

Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.9%, compared to 51.0% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $48.6 million , compared to $50.4 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $41.5 million , compared to $44.3 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $8.8 million , or $(0.46) per share compared to net loss of $6.3 million , or $(0.34) per share in the prior year period

Non-GAAP net income of $0.5 million , or $0.02 per share compared to non-GAAP net gain of $0.5 million , or $0.03 per share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million , or 4.1% of total sales compared to $2.0 million , or 2.3% of total sales in the prior year period

Cash and cash equivalent of $79.9 million , compared to $88.5 million as of June 30, 2023

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter 2023

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, FARO currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $92 to $100 million

Gross margin in the range of 49.5% to 51.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 50.5% to 52.0%

Operating expenses in the range of $47.5 to $49.5 million . Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $41.0 to $43.0 million

Net loss per share in the range of ($0.30) to ($0.15) . Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.18 to $0.34

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 343-4849 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9843 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense and fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, inventory reserve charge, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, inventory reserve charge, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net loss.

Free Cash Flow represents cash from operating activities less capital spending. Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude restructuring cash payments.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the third quarter of 2023, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product acquisitions, development and product launches, and FARO's growth, investment, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from our strategic initiatives. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "may," "could" or "should," and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its strategic plan, restructuring plan and integration plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the outcome of any litigation to which the Company is or may become a party;

loss of future government sales;

potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of general economic and financial market conditions, including in response to public health concerns;

assumptions regarding the Company's financial condition or future financial performance may be incorrect;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and inflation rates; and

other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023 , as supplemented by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Sales













Product $ 66,911

$ 65,581

$ 199,754

$ 182,015 Service 19,902

19,751

60,237

59,891 Total sales 86,813

85,332

259,991

241,906 Cost of sales













Product 34,640

30,375

112,691

82,879 Service 10,499

11,692

32,587

34,299 Total cost of sales 45,139

42,067

145,278

117,178 Gross profit 41,674

43,265

114,713

124,728 Operating expenses













Selling, general and administrative 37,970

37,226

117,907

108,734 Research and development 8,188

12,586

32,568

36,756 Restructuring costs 2,442

580

15,130

2,512 Total operating expenses 48,600

50,392

165,605

148,002 Loss from operations (6,926)

(7,127)

(50,892)

(23,274) Other (income) expense













Interest expense (income) 691

(24)

2,529

(28) Other income, net (381)

(1,428)

(125)

(3,077) Loss before income tax (7,236)

(5,675)

(53,296)

(20,169) Income tax expense 1,520

586

4,869

4,352 Net loss $ (8,756)

$ (6,261)

$ (58,165)

$ (24,521) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.46)

$ (0.34)

$ (3.08)

$ (1.34) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.46)

$ (0.34)

$ (3.08)

$ (1.34) Weighted average shares - Basic 18,953,251

18,436,615

18,899,954

18,336,537 Weighted average shares - Diluted 18,953,251

18,436,615

18,899,954

18,336,537

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,919

$ 37,812 Accounts receivable, net 88,363

90,326 Inventories, net 40,095

50,026 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,325

41,201 Total current assets 245,702

219,365 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 22,207

19,720 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,521

18,989 Goodwill 106,873

107,155 Intangible assets, net 46,999

48,978 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 22,662

30,904 Deferred income tax assets, net 24,093

24,192 Other long-term assets 4,047

4,044 Total assets $ 485,104

$ 473,347 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 23,408

$ 27,286 Accrued liabilities 24,994

23,345 Income taxes payable 12,083

6,767 Current portion of unearned service revenues 34,493

36,407 Customer deposits 5,237

6,725 Lease liabilities 5,258

5,709 Total current liabilities 105,473

106,239 Loan - 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes 72,604

— Unearned service revenues - less current portion 20,893

20,947 Lease liabilities - less current portion 11,495

14,649 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,497

11,708 Income taxes payable - less current portion 4,020

8,706 Other long-term liabilities 30

49 Total liabilities 226,012

162,298 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized;

20,328,417 and 20,156,233 issued, respectively; 18,953,725 and 18,780,013

outstanding, respectively 20

20 Additional paid-in capital 340,414

328,227 Retained earnings (11,377)

46,788 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,310)

(33,331) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,374,692 and 1,376,220 shares held,

respectively (30,655)

(30,655) Total shareholders' equity 259,092

311,049 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 485,104

$ 473,347

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (58,165)

$ (24,521) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,728

10,061 Stock-based compensation 12,276

10,024 Inventory write-downs 8,132

— Asset impairment charges 5,333

— Deferred income tax (benefit) expense and other non-cash charges (82)

568 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,754

209 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 294

— Loss on disposal of assets (155)

356 Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 834

80 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 1,282

867 Inventories (544)

2,129 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,047

(14,566) (Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,802)

(2,249) Income taxes payable 653

1,008 Customer deposits (1,534)

588 Unearned service revenues (1,198)

(2,710) Other liabilities 567

— Net cash used in operating activities (17,580)

(18,156) Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (5,016)

(4,978) Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (5,071)

(9,154) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired —

(29,068) Net cash used in investing activities (10,087)

(43,200) Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (154)

(172) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (89)

(1,584) Proceeds from issuance of 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes, due 2028, net of discount,

issuance cost and accrued interest 72,310

— Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,098)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 70,969

(1,756) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,195)

(10,343) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,107

(73,455) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 37,812

121,989 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 79,919

$ 48,534

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross profit, as reported $ 41,674

$ 43,265

$ 114,713

$ 124,728 Stock-based compensation (1) 280

273

972

756 Inventory reserve charge (3) —

—

8,132

— Restructuring and other costs (2) 456

—

1,326

— Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 736

273

10,430

756 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 42,410

$ 43,538

$ 125,143

$ 125,484 Gross margin, as reported 48.0 %

50.7 %

44.1 %

51.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 48.9 %

51.0 %

48.1 %

51.9 %















Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 37,970

$ 37,226

$ 117,907

$ 108,734 Stock-based compensation (1) (3,588)

(2,742)

(9,710)

(7,475) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (663)

(180)

(2,024)

(562) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 33,719

$ 34,304

$ 106,173

$ 100,697















Research and development, as reported $ 8,188

$ 12,586

$ 32,568

$ 36,756 Stock-based compensation (1) 176

(651)

(1,594)

(1,793) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (501)

(487)

(1,541)

(1,522) Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,863

$ 11,448

$ 29,433

$ 33,441















Operating expenses, as reported $ 48,600

$ 50,392

$ 165,605

$ 148,002 Stock-based compensation (1) (3,411)

(3,393)

(11,304)

(9,268) Restructuring and other costs (2) (2,495)

(2,028)

(16,337)

(4,944) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,164)

(667)

(3,565)

(2,084) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (7,070)

(6,088)

(31,206)

(16,296) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 41,530

$ 44,304

$ 134,399

$ 131,706















Loss from operations, as reported $ (6,926)

$ (7,127)

$ (50,892)

$ (23,274) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 737

273

10,430

756 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 7,070

6,088

31,206

16,296 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ 881

$ (766)

$ (9,256)

$ (6,222)















Net loss, as reported $ (8,756)

$ (6,261)

$ (58,165)

$ (24,521) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 737

273

10,430

756 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 7,070

6,088

31,206

16,296 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,952)

(1,272)

(10,409)

(4,014) Other tax adjustments (4) 3,358

1,720

17,700

8,903 Non-GAAP net gain/(loss) $ 457

$ 548

$ (9,238)

$ (2,580)















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.46)

$ (0.34)

$ (3.08)

$ (1.34) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.19

0.20

0.65

0.55 Restructuring and other costs (2) 0.16

0.11

0.93

0.27 Inventory reserve charge (3) —

—

0.43

— Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.06

0.04

0.19

0.11 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.10)

(0.07)

(0.55)

(0.22) Other tax adjustments (4) 0.18

0.09

0.94

0.49 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ (0.49)

$ (0.14)



(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

(2) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

(3) During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a charge of $8.1 million, increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory, based on our analysis of our inventory reserves in connection with our strategy to simplify our product portfolio and cease selling certain products.

(4) The other tax adjustments primarily relate to the impact of certain jurisdictions maintaining a full valuation allowance where benefit is not accrued on U.S. GAAP pre-tax book losses.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss $ (8,756)

$ (6,261)

$ (58,165)

$ (24,521) Interest (income) expense, net 691

(24)

2,529

(28) Income tax expense 1,520

586

4,869

4,352 Depreciation and amortization 3,803

3,406

11,728

10,061 EBITDA (2,742)

(2,293)

(39,039)

(10,136) Other (income) expense, net (381)

(1,428)

(125)

(3,077) Stock-based compensation 3,692

3,666

12,276

10,024 Inventory reserve charge (3) —

—

8,132

— Restructuring and other costs (1) 2,951

2,028

17,663

4,944 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,520

$ 1,973

$ (1,093)

$ 1,755 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 4.1 %

2.3 %

(0.4) %

0.7 %



(1) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.

(3) During nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a charge of $8.1 million, increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory, based on our analysis of our inventory reserves in connection with our strategy to simplify our product portfolio and cease selling certain products.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY SALES MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Total sales to external customers as reported













Americas (1) $ 41,033

$ 38,732

$ 124,734

$ 110,077 EMEA (1) 25,621

22,802

74,641

66,494 APAC (1) 20,159

23,798

60,616

65,335

$ 86,813

$ 85,332

$ 259,991

$ 241,906

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)













Americas (1) $ 40,220

$ 38,675

$ 123,148

$ 109,825 EMEA (1) 23,074

22,232

67,557

61,320 APAC (1) 20,121

23,112

59,109

60,862

$ 83,415

$ 84,019

$ 249,814

$ 232,007



(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022















Hardware $ 55,706

$ 54,971

$ 167,484

$ 150,597 Software 11,205

10,610

32,270

31,418 Service 19,902

19,751

60,237

59,891 Total Sales $ 86,813

$ 85,332

$ 259,991

$ 241,906















Hardware as a percentage of total sales 64.2 %

64.4 %

64.4 %

62.3 % Software as a percentage of total sales 12.9 %

12.4 %

12.4 %

13.0 % Service as a percentage of total sales 22.9 %

23.1 %

23.2 %

24.8 %















Total Recurring Revenue (3) $ 17,056

$ 16,591

$ 50,137

$ 50,184 Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 19.6 %

19.4 %

19.3 %

20.7 %



(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,373)

$ (14,896)

$ (17,580)

$ (18,156) Purchases of property and equipment (704)

(1,497)

(5,016)

(4,978) Cash paid for technology development, patents and

licenses (1,455)

(3,606)

(5,071)

(9,154) Free Cash Flow (6,532)

(19,999)

(27,667)

(32,288) Restructuring and other cash payments (1) 6,279

3,075

11,014

5,910 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (253)

$ (16,924)

$ (16,653)

$ (26,378)



(1) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other cash payments primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP



Fiscal Quarter Ending 12/31/2023

Low

High GAAP diluted loss per share range $(0.30)

$(0.15) Stock-based compensation 0.19

0.19 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.06

0.06 Restructuring and other costs 0.13

0.13 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.10

0.11 Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $0.18

$0.34

