Highline Warren unveils new look, new logo

Company showcases refreshed brand at AAPEX tradeshow; aligns with strategic direction and forward momentum

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highline Warren today revealed a new brand identity, including an updated logo, reflecting the company's strategy focused on accelerating solutions that drive shared success for customers. Highline Warren's new look embodies its combined manufacturing and distribution capabilities and aligns with the company's commitment to innovation and partnership.

Highline Warren's new logo. (PRNewswire)

Today's comprehensive brand update accentuates its vertically integrated infrastructure as a differentiator in the automotive aftermarket industry.

"We are proud of our long-standing history and experience in the industry and the new branding better reflects the future of Highline Warren," said Carrie Giaimo, Highline Warren chief marketing officer. "Each element of our new look shares a piece of our story – from the logo and color palette to our brand anthem and vision statement. We firmly believe our rebranding more fully communicates our unmatched scale and how we are delivering value to more than 14,000 customers, as well as our suppliers and teammates."

Highline Warren unveiled the brand identity at the industry's largest tradeshow, AAPEX, in Las Vegas, with the new logo, colors and value proposition prominently displayed throughout its booth. The new brand and logo will also be displayed at the company's new Memphis headquarters building when the facility opens in December 2023.

"Highline Warren is a known name in the industry, and we recognize that America's most trusted brands – big and small – trust us to deliver every day. We created this new brand identity to help articulate how we are building upon our legacy, preparing for what's next in the industry and designing solutions that generate tangible benefits for our customers," said Darcy Curran, Highline Warren chief executive officer.

Initial elements of Highline Warren's corporate brand include:

New logo: The new logo is intended to capture the essence of Highline Warren's people powered performance. It brings Highline Warren's core operations to life through fluid motion and a progressive design aesthetic. The combination of the "H" and "W" forumulates the symbol as a visual representation of the company's evolution throughout the last century. It's smart and innovative while remaining true to the company's long-standing capabilities, represented by the oil drop that signifies the decades of manufacturing and distributing bulk oil and fluids.

Updated color palette: Through the newly established color palette, Highline Warren is signifying the trust and stability in the company name as a respected and valued brand in the industry. Blue and orange were included in the previous brand colors; however, the updated hues and secondary colors give a nod toward the modern personality and tone of the brand.

New brand purpose: To accelerate solutions that drive shared success.

New brand vision: To be the premier destination for people, products and partnerships in the automotive aftermarket.

Highline Warren plans to refresh some of its own product brands in 2024 as part of a phased rebranding process.

About Highline Warren

Highline Warren, LLC, is the leading national manufacturer and distributor of consumable and maintenance products for the automotive aftermarket. The company was formed through the strategic combination of Highline Aftermarket and Warren Distribution in 2020 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. With 20 manufacturing and distribution locations and nearly 1,800 employees, Highline Warren carries over 26,000 products for its more than 14,000 customers across North America. Learn more at www.highlinewarren.com and connect with Highline Warren on social media.

