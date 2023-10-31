Ericsson to co-lead O-RAN ALLIANCE Security Work Group

Ericsson's Scott Poretsky has been elected to co-chair the O-RAN ALLIANCE's Security Work Group

The appointment marks Ericsson's third co-chair position in the O-RAN ALLIANCE

Ericsson revs up its commitment in driving open standards forward and the progression of the Open RAN market

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced its Director of Security for North America, Scott Poretsky, has been elected to co-chair the O-RAN ALLIANCE's Security Work Group (WG11). This builds on top of Ericsson's extensive efforts to build flexible, high performing networks of any communication service provider's choice.

The election marks Ericsson's third co-chair in the global Open RAN technical organization, with John Power, Expert Automation Cloud based Open RAN, co-chairing the Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller and A1 Interface Work Group (WG2), and Kurt Essigmann, Technical Product & Portfolio Manager, co-chairing the Open F1/W1/E1/X2/Xn Interface Work Group (WG5).

These co-chair positions demonstrate Ericsson's exceptional commitment to supporting standardization organizations by appointing volunteers to official positions. Only 15 companies out of the total 289 O-RAN ALLIANCE contributors have any co-chair positions and only one contributor, other than Ericsson, has three Work Group / Focus Group co-chair positions in the O-RAN ALLIANCE.

Scott Poretsky, Ericsson, says: "As a company, we are committed to building and delivering secure, open networks, and I look forward to laying the critical foundation of future networks alongside my peers in the O-RAN ALLIANCE Security Working Group."

"The O-RAN ALLIANCE has made excellent progress to improve the security posture of Open-RAN. With the leadership of Ericsson and other industry contributors, O-RAN ALLIANCE WG11 continues to enhance Open RAN security," he adds.

For the past 40 years, Ericsson has supported the evolution of openness and interoperability in mobile telecoms. As a technology leader with key research and development contributions in standards, patents and interoperability, Ericsson was one of the driving forces of 3GPP, a global standardization body that accounts for 8 billion mobile devices when it comes to seamless calling and connectivity over networks anywhere in the world.

Through its leadership roles in the O-RAN ALLIANCE, 3GPP, ATIS, as well as other open fora, Ericsson continues to drive specifications and the development of next-generation networks, open standards, and interfaces, together with its customers and ecosystem partners.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

