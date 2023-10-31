BREMBO LAUNCHES WORLD PREMIERE OF NEW AFTERMARKET PADS STRATEGY WITH XTRA BRAKE PADS AT AAPEX & SEMA

Latest in braking technology increases performance and greener content while new visual identity for pad range allows for easy identification

STEZZANO, Italy, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brembo, a world leader and innovator in automotive brake technology, will introduce a new aftermarket pads strategy with the world premiere of the latest in braking technology, at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) & Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show starting October 31, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"As the automotive industry continues to transition to future powertrains, one thing remains constant, vehicles will need to stop safely," said Roberto Caravati, Chief Operating Officer Global Business Unit Aftermarket of Brembo. "Brembo will continue to provide solutions for the enthusiast, the automaker and the racetrack, with the aim of offering the best driving experience, making vehicles safer for generations to come and, furthermore, each product will be greener than the previous one. Our widening range of offerings will be on display at AAPEX and SEMA for companies and individuals to see and feel the best in braking."

AAPEX marks the global debut of the Brembo's all Copper Free XTRA brake pad line with Low Met and Ceramic NAO formulations (XTRA and XTRA Ceramic), bridging the gap between Brembo's aftermarket and performance lines and demonstrating Brembo's ability to provide tailored solutions for those seeking the best friction material in an aftermarket pad alongside with a lower impact on the environment.

The XTRA Low Met line offers best in class performance, stopping and experience for the car enthusiast.

The XTRA Ceramic line delivers superior performance and comfort, with minimal dust to ensure cleaner wheels.

The addition of those new pads to the existing XTRA range, which includes Brembo Max slotted discs and XTRA drilled discs, creates the ultimate performance combination specifically designed for high performance vehicles

Brembo will also unveil a new visual identity across its pads line to help distinguish each family with different backing plates and shim colors.

The color of the shim will indicate which family the product belongs to. Black for Prime, Red for XTRA and Silver for Beyond.

The backing plate color will communicate the friction material. Black for Low-Met, gray for NAO/Ceramic, Blue for Beyond EV and Green for Beyond Greenance.

This new extended and tailored made aftermarket pad strategy has been made possible by Brembo's joint venture with Gold Phoenix, enriching and strengthening Brembo's position in the aftermarket pads market for development and state-of-the-art production facility.

In addition to new brake pad materials, Brembo's AAPEX booth will showcase other product families, like Beyond EV and Beyond Greenance, Brembo's cutting-edge solutions kits that have been both already recognized by various prestigious international innovation awards.

The SEMA display will include a wide range of Brembo's brake system and component offerings across sport, GT, racing, off-road & UTV segments. Brembo will also have the braking system from the Bugatti Bolide on display, the track-only hypercar built around Bugatti's iconic W16 engine.

And, to celebrate Brembo's storied history supplying braking systems and components to Formula 1, and the upcoming return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, both AAPEX and SEMA booths will include a modern F1 braking system display.

Brembo's braking systems and components are found on a wide range of vehicles, from Formula 1 and other racing series to performance focused vehicles as well as daily drivers. Brembo's offerings will continue to expand to serve automakers and enthusiasts alike by turning energy into inspiration.

About Brembo SpA

Brembo leads the world in the design and production of high-performance braking systems and components for top-flight manufacturers of cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1961 in Italy, Brembo has a long-standing reputation for providing innovative solutions for OEMs and aftermarket. Brembo also competes in the most challenging motorsport championships in the world and has won over 600 titles.

Guided by its strategic vision – "Turning Energy into Inspiration" – Brembo's ambition is to help shape the future of mobility through cutting-edge, digital and sustainable solutions.

With about 15,000 people across 15 countries, 30 production and business sites, 8 R&D centres and with a turnover of € 3,629 million in 2022, Brembo is the trusted solution provider for everyone who demands the best driving experience.

