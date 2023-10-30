Cloud for Good Implements Boise State as One of the First American Higher Education Institutions on Reimagined Salesforce Education Cloud

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise State University, in partnership with Cloud for Good, has become one of the first American higher education institutions on the reimagined Salesforce Education Cloud, having gone live on the platform earlier this month.

Salesforce Education Cloud introduced a new, learner-centric data foundation earlier this year, built for current and next-generation institutions to drive the best possible outcomes.

"Our experiences collaborating with Cloud for Good in implementing Salesforce Education Cloud has been exceedingly positive," said Assistant Vice President and Deputy Chief Information Officer Brian Bolt. "Cloud for Good has demonstrated remarkable expertise within the Salesforce ecosystem, which has consistently proven invaluable to our team."

"Salesforce Education Cloud will enable Boise State to more intentionally and proactively support our students, provide a 360-degree view of each student, and allow us to respond holistically to their needs," added Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies Susan Shadle. "Building on the platform will allow us to effectively expand our use of Salesforce over time into new areas, thus providing even greater support to our students, staff, and faculty. This implementation is a key component supporting Boise State's institutional strategic plan, Blueprint for Success, which calls for us to improve educational access and student success."

"I am incredibly excited to see what Boise State University will achieve with Education Cloud and its partnership with Cloud for Good," said Bala Subramanian, Vice President and General Manager of Education at Salesforce. "We are thrilled to be working with partners like Cloud for Good to help customers like Boise State University get up and running with Education Cloud so they can provide better experiences and learning outcomes for their students."

"The unveiling of Salesforce's reimagined vision for Education Cloud sparked the curiosity and imagination of so many here at Cloud for Good," said Founder and CEO Tal Frankfurt. "We pride ourselves on our ability to stay fleet-footed as the ecosystem evolves, and I believe our partnership with Boise State University to launch one of the first American higher education use cases with the new Education Cloud is a testament to our ability to do so."

About Boise State University

Boise State is Idaho's metropolitan research university, located in the state's capital city, a hub of government, business, the arts, health care, industry, and technology. Boise State is designated as a doctoral research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, offering 200 programs of study, including 14 doctoral programs. Boise State is the largest university in Idaho, with 24,103 students.

About Cloud for Good

Cloud for Good is a leading cloud consulting firm helping nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions create and accelerate their transformational value with technology. Founded in 2010, Cloud for Good is a certified B Corporation and a Premium Salesforce.org Partner. With over 3,000 implementations completed, Cloud for Good helps clients innovate operations and create sustained success through various services, including migration, data warehousing, staffing, and more.

