Allspring Global Investments and Roberts & Ryan Partner to Launch Money Market Fund Share Class

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a global asset management firm with $551 billion* in assets under advisement, today announced the launch of the Roberts & Ryan share class on all three of Allspring's Government and Treasury Money Market Funds. These share classes are offered exclusively to Roberts & Ryan clients.

Roberts & Ryan, America's first service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer, specializes in underwriting and executing debt and equity capital markets transactions for corporate treasuries, as well as secondary fixed income and equity trading. Through its social mission, the firm donates a portion of its top-line revenue to world-class nonprofits and foundations that focus on supporting veterans in general wellness, mental health, and career transition through partner nonprofits.

"We're excited to provide cash management solutions to Roberts & Ryan's clients," shared Andrew Owen, president of Allspring Funds. "We are proud to work with an organization committed to supporting the veteran community."

"Roberts & Ryan is honored to partner with Allspring and its leading Money Market Funds' team. This addition to our suite of services provides our institutional customers with a way to manage their liquidity and generate competitive returns while also having a positive impact on the veteran community, which has provided all of us the freedoms we enjoy every day," said Ed D'Alessandro, Roberts & Ryan CEO and Navy vet.

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $551 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by more than 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of September 30, 2023. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

Roberts & Ryan is a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer providing services in debt and equity capital markets, equity and fixed income secondary trading, as well as corporate access events. The firm was founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient. With over $1.8 million in committed donations since 2018, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of veterans and their families, focusing on general wellness, mental health, and career transition. To learn more about Roberts & Ryan, please visit www.roberts-ryan.com.





Government money market funds: You could lose money by investing in the fund. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The fund's sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time.

Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. For a current prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus, containing this and other information, visit allspringglobal.com. Read it carefully before investing.

