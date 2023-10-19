Stellantis Recognized as a Top Workplace for Latinas

Stellantis selected as Top 50 company for Latinas by LATINA Style magazine

Company ranked No. 8 overall, highest rated automaker in 2023

Twentieth year company has been included in Top 50 since benchmark was established in 1998

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis has been selected as a Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work in the U.S. by LATINA Style Inc.

Stellantis has been selected as a Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style Inc. The company was the highest ranked automaker on the list overall at No. 8. This is the 20th time the company has ranked in the Top 50 in the benchmark report since it was established in 1998. (PRNewswire)

The company was the highest ranked automaker on the list overall at No. 8, moving up two spots from last year. This is the 20th time the company has ranked in the Top 50 in the benchmark report since it was established in 1998.

The report recognizes companies that support programs encouraging training, mentorship, leadership development and promotion for Latinas.

"Our inclusion on the comprehensive LATINA Style benchmark report for the past two decades reflects our long-standing commitment to respecting and fully engaging all people and cultures represented in Stellantis' rich multicultural mosaic," said Lottie Holland, vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "We are deeply proud of what our team continues to achieve and highly motivated to continue raising the bar on our commitment to diversity and inclusion."

According to the magazine, this year's survey focused on a wide range of workforce considerations, including Latina retention, promotion and recruitment, an increase in the number of Latina employees at the company, and veteran and military personnel programs.

"Stellantis continues to implement benchmark initiatives that develop the unique talents of our Latin community, from executive leadership programs with recognized schools, such as the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, to global mentorship programs and leadership coaching programs that provide our Latin community with the right connections and tools to succeed in the workplace," said Cesar Hernandez-Urbina, head of purchasing mechatronics at Stellantis and the president of LinC (Latins in Connection) business resource group. "We are extremely honored to be the automaker leading the development of Latin talent, and we recognize there is still work to do to promote the growth of our community."

LinC is one of 11 employee-directed business resource groups at Stellantis, representing an array of affinity communities within the company, providing members with mentorship, leadership opportunities and career connections.

"Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can find the best places to advance their careers," said Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style. "As we've seen time and time again, enterprises that prioritize diversity and take concrete action outperform their competitors. Stellantis has exemplified the aforementioned characteristics."

The annual awards honoring the 2023 Top 50 companies will take place in May 2024 in Washington, D.C., during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com.

Stellantis' commitment to diversity is central to the company's Dare Forward 2030 business strategy, contributing to the company being an extraordinary place to work and a magnet for people with the talent and drive to improve the lives of customers today and in the digital and electrified future. The tangible evidence of the company's efforts in supporting diversity and inclusion has resulted in multiple recognitions recently.

