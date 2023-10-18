EL MAR Margarita Announces Exclusive Launch With ReserveBar

Limited Release of New Small-Batch, Ready-To-Drink Margaritas Direct from Mexico Now Available

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EL MAR, the embodiment of genuine small-batch margaritas expertly crafted in Mexico, proudly announces its exclusive pre-sale launch. Bottled in a boutique tequila distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, EL MAR sets a new standard for the classic margarita experience. This exclusive pre-order opportunity begins today, available solely through ReserveBar , the preeminent leader in premium and luxury spirits e-commerce.

EL MAR Margaritas result from masterful craftsmanship, featuring only the finest hand-selected ingredients directly sourced from Mexico: 100% Agave Tequila Blanco, Mexican limes, and a precise touch of pure cane sugar. Produced and bottled in Jalisco, the birthplace of Tequila, EL MAR epitomizes the authenticity of a Mexican Margarita, ready to be savored straight from the bottle over ice.

"We were obsessed with finding the perfect margarita," says EL MAR Co-Founder and CEO, Jaci Hays. "And when we couldn't find it, we decided to make it. We knew it had to be made in Mexico and spent the past few years perfecting the recipe with only the best ingredients. We're fired up to partner with ReserveBar for EL MAR's debut because now everyone can enjoy what we believe is the perfect margarita."

Retailing for $31.99 SRP (750ML), EL MAR Margarita is now available exclusively for pre-order through the premium online marketplace, ReserveBar . EL MAR Margarita beautifully encapsulates Mexico's natural ingredients and is meticulously handcrafted by those who share an unwavering passion for authentic and premium cocktail experiences. EL MAR Margarita boasts an alc/vol of 15.5%. For more information, please visit EL MAR.

About EL MAR

EL MAR was founded by a group of friends obsessed with making the perfect margarita. Handcrafted in small batches in Jalisco, EL MAR is what a margarita should be – made in Mexico with 100% Agave Tequila Blanco, Mexican limes and real cane sugar, carefully balanced for the perfect margarita every time. For more information, visit enjoyelmar.com and follow us on Instagram at @enjoyelmar .

About ReserveBar

ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com and numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com. In November 2021, ReserveBar acquired Minibar Delivery, a pioneer in providing on-demand delivery of over two million SKUs. ReserveBar successfully integrated the Minibar Delivery technology and retailer network in less than a year post-acquisition, allowing ReserveBar to offer customers the choice of on-demand delivery, as well as shipping, as the method of fulfillment via ReserveBar.com.

