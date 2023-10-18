DWELLIFY RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 HOME RENOVATION AWARDS

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellify announces its latest accolade as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Renovation Awards in the Handy Home Services category. This recognition reaffirms Dwellify's commitment to delivering exceptional home remodeling experiences and underscores its position as an industry leader. More information on the awards, Dwellify's recognition, and a full list of winners can be found HERE.

(PRNewswire)

Dwellify is a "one-stop" home remodeling solution, guiding homeowners through a step-by-step process that offers personalized design and construction packages from start-to-finish. With a design-centric approach and a suite of renovation focused tech tools, Dwellify streamlines the home transformation process, with construction complete in as little as six weeks. The company's success in the Full Home Renovation category reflects its dedication to guiding homeowners through a seamless remodeling process, prioritizing transparency, cost effectiveness and efficiency.

"Dwellify's recognition in the Good Housekeeping 2023 Home Renovation Awards reaffirms our mission to provide homeowners with a streamlined and transformative renovation experience," explains Greg Larson, CEO at Dwellify. "We are honored to be acknowledged for our dedication to delivering high-quality renovations while simplifying the entire process."

About Dwellify:

Dwellify is a leading home remodeling company dedicated to providing homeowners with a one-stop solution for their renovation needs. With a focus on simplifying and streamlining the remodeling process, Dwellify offers personalized design and construction packages, that integrate interior design, materials sourcing, contractor relations, and project management. The result is a seamless renovation journey that delivers beautifully transformed homes.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dwellify