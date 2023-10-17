Outward Hound® Awarded 2023 Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Outward Hound® has been selected as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry by Pet Age and Best Companies Group. The award honors the best employers in the pet industry who are benefiting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses and recognizes pet companies where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces.

Outward Hound® selected as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry for the second year in a row.

Outward Hound® is dedicated to investing in the growth and happiness of its people and strives to give employees the compassion and work-life balance they deserve. Enriching lives is not only central to the brand's mission, but it's the driving force behind everything the company does for employees.

Pet Companies from across the United States and Canada entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the ranking.

To be considered for participation, organizations had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year

Be a publicly or privately held business

Have a facility in the United States / Canada

Have a minimum of 15 employees in the United States / Canada

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound®, Planet Dog®, Petstages®, Catstages™, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats®, Best Friends by Sheri®, and Nina Ottosson® puzzle toys. Outward Hound® is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

