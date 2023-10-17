Monogram Health Welcomes Adam McAnaney to Executive Leadership Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, the nation's leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease, has hired Adam McAnaney as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. Adam is a proven leader, and his extensive history of successful executive leadership roles at public companies as well as large-scale healthcare organizations demonstrates his robust capabilities.

"Adam has a clear and expert understanding of the unique needs among our patients, clinicians, investors and health plan partners, and will drive great value for Monogram Health as we continue to expand our proven in-home care delivery model across the U.S.," said Monogram Health CEO and Co-Founder Mike Uchrin.

Adam served as General Counsel and Secretary for Signify Health, following its acquisition of Remedy Partners. Prior to joining Remedy Partners as General Counsel and Secretary, Adam led multiple strategic initiatives at Aetna, serving as Vice President, Head of Corporate Legal and Corporate Secretary, leading legal support of SEC reporting and disclosure matters, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, subsidiary management, licensing, and investments. Prior to assuming leadership roles at Aetna, Adam worked in the New York, Frankfurt, and London offices of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where he focused on capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. Adam holds a JD from Columbia Law School as well as a BA from Yale University.

"Throughout my career, I have helped lead some of the nation's most innovative healthcare companies as they worked to transform the healthcare landscape. Monogram's value proposition was an immediate draw for me. It is a highly differentiated value-based care platform with a nationally deployed team of clinicians that are making a difference every day in the lives of people impacted by CKD and ESKD," McAnaney said. "I'm proud to support both Monogram's mission and its clinicians as they deliver the highest-quality care and improve clinical outcomes for the patients we serve."

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, notably chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through its unique in-home integrated provider services, Monogram Health and its employed providers treat CKD, ESKD and complex metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases. To enable the delivery of value-based care, the company deploys a technology-driven array of clinical programs including comprehensive case management, disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way care is delivered. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

