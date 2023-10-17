BrightTower Hires Eric Winn as Managing Director and Opens West Coast Office, Strengthening its Investment Banking and M&A Advisory Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, has hired its third senior banker in the last 12 months with the addition of Eric Winn. This strategic addition underscores the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional financial advisory services to a diverse client base and further solidifies its position as a leader across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets.

Mr. Winn joins BrightTower as a Managing Director, bringing nearly 25 years of banking experience to the firm. Most recently serving as Managing Director in the Technology & Services Group at Baird, where he was a leader of the firm's Marketing and Commerce Technology & Services practice. Before Baird, Mr. Winn served as Managing Director in the Technology Investment Banking Group at KeyBanc Capital Markets (formerly Pacific Crest Securities), and previously, he worked in the technology investment banking groups at Bear Stearns, Friedman Billings Ramsey, and Citigroup. Mr. Winn graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.S. in Business Administration.

While at Baird, Mr. Winn was a leader of the team that completed nearly 30 M&A advisory transactions in the marketing and commerce sectors since 2019, building one of the more active practices in the market. His proven track record and extensive experience in relevant sectors align seamlessly with BrightTower's areas of focus and vision of delivering outstanding outcomes for its clients.

"I am excited to join BrightTower and share my expertise with a team known for its unwavering dedication to client success and industry excellence," said Mr. Winn. "I've gotten to know Amir and Sam over the last few years working together as co-advisors, across the table from each other and as competitors, and the firm's reputation for integrity and client-centric approach strongly resonate with my professional values."

"We are delighted to welcome Eric to our accomplished team at BrightTower," stated Amir Akhavan and Sam Barthelme, Co-Founders & Managing Directors at BrightTower. "His extensive expertise and proven track record will undoubtedly bolster our leadership position in the markets we serve."

This strategic hire reflects BrightTower's unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and client success, and the firm's ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled advisory services to clients.

For further inquiries or to learn more about BrightTower and its services, please contact our team at partner@brighttower.com.

About BrightTower

BrightTower is a New York City headquartered investment bank focused on M&A advisory services, capital raising, and debt capital markets. The firm leverages sector expertise, global reach, and tailored insights to deliver enterprise advisory services across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets. BrightTower is focused on growing a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capitalists, debt providers, and corporations as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. The firm is committed to delivering world class advisory talent to every engagement that builds trust in the knowledge economy. Visit us on LinkedIn.

