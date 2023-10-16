New American Funding Co-Founder & CEO Patty Arvielo to Keynote at Adelante Latino Business Rally in Atlanta

Mortgage lender brings national event series focused on increasing Latino homeownership to Sandy Springs, Georgia on Tuesday, Oct. 24

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its first Adelante Latino Business Rally, leading independent mortgage lender New American Funding (NAF) announces its second event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Sandy Springs, Georgia at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. The bilingual event is free to attend and will center on advancing diversity and increasing homeownership in the Latino community by focusing on collaboration, education, and embracing cutting-edge technology to further the cause.

Throughout the event, real estate professionals will hear success stories from some of the most prominent leaders in the business, learn the latest strategies and trends in the home purchase market, and connect with fellow professionals and influential individuals within the local Latino business community.

Keynoting the event will be New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO and first-generation Hispanic American Patty Arvielo, who will share her inspiring story of building her company to become one of the nation's leading mortgage lenders. Arvielo will also share her expertise and passion for advancing homeownership in the Latino community.

Throughout her 40-year career in the mortgage industry, Arvielo has consistently championed fairness and equality. At NAF, Arvielo created the Latino Focus and NAF Dream initiatives, which aim to increase lending to underserved communities that have previously been denied access to homeownership. Arvielo's experience as a Latina business leader and commitment to supporting those in underserved communities has led her to speak at events around the world, as well as to meet with government and business leaders across the nation.

"I believe in the power of mentorship, supporting the next generation, and helping them find their own path to success, whether it's in business or in life," Arvielo said. "That's why I'm so proud to take part in what will be an amazing day. Events like these are so important, as they serve as an opportunity for Latinos and Latinas to work together to ensure we are all successful and prosperous now and in the future."

Arvielo was named to the 2022 Forbes 50 Over 50 list, which honors women for their "historic achievements and barrier-breaking success after 50." Additionally, she recently became the first Hispanic woman to have a school of business named after her when Vanguard University unveiled the Patty Arvielo School of Business and Management.

Those interested in attending the event can click here to register for their free admission.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 251,000 loans representing approximately $66.4 billion in value and nearly 200 locations nationwide. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

