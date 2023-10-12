Boatzon Platform Surpasses 1,500 Marine Dealerships and Introduces Boatzon Professional: A Game-Changer in Digital Retailing

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatzon.com, the leading digital retailing marine platform, has proudly welcomed over 1,500 marine dealerships into its ecosystem, solidifying its position as the industry's frontrunner. The platform empowers dealerships to effortlessly exhibit their inventory to a vast and discerning audience of verified, pre-qualified buyers without incurring costs.

Boatzon.com has quickly identified the evolving landscape of boat buyers, whose growing preference for online shopping and convenience has driven the demand for more digital engagement in the purchasing process. In response to this trend, Boatzon.com bridges the gap between buyers and dealerships, providing an innovative space for users to tailor their boat purchases to suit their budget and preferences, both on the Boatzon platform and dealership websites.

Alongside this milestone, Boatzon made a strategic move to enhance its offerings and cater to the changing market dynamics by unveiling Boatzon Professional. This cutting-edge offering empowers marine dealerships with an arsenal of digital retailing tools, including prequalification, financing, insurance, extended service contracts, and marine product resale opportunities, seamlessly integrated into their own websites.

Boatzon Professional operates as a white-label solution, allowing dealerships to incorporate these finance and insurance (F&I) products directly onto their websites, allowing them to preserve their unique branding and customer experience. This innovative approach unlocks additional revenue streams for dealerships and provides customers with an exceptional, hassle-free buying journey.

Boatzon Professional addresses the evolving needs of today's boat buyers who increasingly seek digital retailing options. This shift allows buyers to conduct more of the boat-buying process online. Boatzon Professional seamlessly transitions the online finance, F&I, and purchasing process to the "in-store" experience, enabling dealerships to pick up where consumers left off effortlessly. The result is a streamlined process that yields high-quality leads for dealerships with a higher likelihood of conversion.

For consumers, Boatzon Professional provides a streamlined, time-saving experience that grants the flexibility to customize their boat shopping journey and complete more steps of the purchase online. This includes real-time prequalification and finance offers, instantaneous insurance quotes, accurate trade-in estimates, and the ability to finalize a boat purchase from start to finish on a dealership website.

Michael Muchnick, Co-founder of Boatzon.com, expressed the company's commitment to supporting dealership goals and enhancing sales velocity. He stated, "Together, and in partnership with dealerships, we aim to simplify the boat purchase process for customers while equipping dealers with an advanced digital F&I suite of applications. Our mission is to offer solutions that empower dealers in their digital retail journey, expanding their customer reach and F&I revenue without resorting to outdated or traditional monthly fees."

Boatzon.com continues redefining the marine industry's digital landscape, enhancing the boat buying experience for consumers and boosting revenue for dealerships. With Boatzon Professional, the future of boat purchasing is now.

What is Boatzon?

Boatzon is the leading retail, online digital marketplace that allows customers to purchase thousands of new and preowned boats from the comfort of their home. Boatzon utilizes leading FinTech and InsurTech solutions to change the boat buying experience and provide boat buyers the flexibility to customize their boat shopping experience, and even conduct the entire boat purchase online.

Boatzon.com showcases one of the nation's largest inventories of new and used boats for sale. Boatzon's website lets people search, research, and buy a new or used boat entirely online and on their own time. The boat buying experience with Boatzon is fully digital and the site provides financing, insurance, protection plans, and products buyers need to make a confident purchase.

