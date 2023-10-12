Alethia Ventures Launches $50 Million Debut Fund

Dedicated to Fostering the Next Generation of Emerging Breakout Beverage Brands

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alethia Venture Partners is pleased to announce the launch of their $50 million debut fund, Alethia Opportunity Fund I. The venture fund is actively deploying capital into the next wave of growth brands across the wider beverage category.

Alethia VP partners with exceptional founders building differentiated brands and products, with a clear path to scale and exit. Growth capital will be used to support sales, marketing, distribution, and logistics needed to scale.

Mike Warren, Founder and Managing Partner of Alethia Venture Partners states, "We couldn't be more excited at the possibilities ahead – now is the time to take a leading position across some of the most exciting opportunities within beverage. We've put together the best team to help propel these brands to the next level in 2023 and beyond."

Alethia plans to make approximately 15-20 beverage investments ranging from $250,000 to $5 million, and the fund will seek to lead and co-lead series seed, A, and B financing rounds.

The fund is comprised of experienced operators, bankers, current and former C-level executives, and investors, including Brian Stolz, Logan Zinser, Bob Frady and Taylor Foxman. The team has achieved multiple exits over three decades and have operated and advised Fortune 50-1000 companies. Initial investments will be announced later this year.

