Turret Labs to launch Farm enRoll™ for US FSMA Compliance in 1st Quarter 2024

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turret Labs, a pioneer in Dynamic Supply Chain Engineering, is announcing the launch of Farm enRoll, a global SaaS platform poised to revolutionize the US Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) compliance and reporting mandates within Agro Supply Chain models. Farm enRoll incorporates a complete Operations & Monitoring SaaS Platform for large scale industrial farming with compliance-based milestone Micropayments, and Big Data stream integrations with IBM SCIS (Supply Chain Intelligence Suite) to create a comprehensive global tracking, tracing, monitoring, analytics and FSMA reporting ecosystem.

Augmenting Human Intelligence (PRNewswire)

Farm enRoll, a SaaS Platform by Turret Labs, USA being launched for Food Safety Compliance (FSMA), Tracking & Tracing.

The FSMA has ushered in a new era of food safety by emphasizing prevention over reaction, making compliance an intricate task for farms and supply chain participants. To alleviate this, Farm enRoll offers a range of pioneering features:

UNISOT ™ Digital Product Passport Integration : Farm enRoll uniquely adapts UNISOT's Digital Product Passport for US organizations, enhancing traceability and transparency across the supply chain. UNISOT's blockchain-based solution offers end-to-end visibility into product origin, enabling faster recalls and improved consumer trust. IBM SCIS Integration: Through its integration with IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite, Farm enRoll leverages advanced analytics and AI to provide real-time insights into supply chain performance. This enables stakeholders to identify and mitigate risks proactively, ensuring a safer supply chain involving food perishables. Compliance-Based Milestone Micropayments: This innovative feature ensures that compliance efforts are financially incentivized. Stakeholders in the supply chain can receive automated micropayments as they achieve and verify compliance milestones, creating a powerful incentive to uphold food safety standards.

Farm enRoll resides as an upgradeable 'Cartridge' within Block enRoll™, Turret Lab's Dynamic Supply Chain Engineering Platform using underlying Blockchain technology for transparency, validation, verification and immutable reporting.

For more information about Farm enRoll and to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.farmenroll.com

About Turret Labs: A leading US technology company dedicated to revolutionizing Dynamic Supply Chain Engineering & Management. With a team of experts in Demand and Supply Planning, Big Data management, and Augmented Human Intelligence models, Farm enRoll by Turret Labs brings cutting-edge solutions to enhance food safety and streamline food supply chain operations and monitoring.

For product inquiries and further information, please contact the Farm enRoll FSMA Team at FSMA@turretlabs.com

