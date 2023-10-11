AviaGames Brings Frighteningly Fun Times to Mobile Gamers with Ghoulish Mini Games, Bewitched Characters and Sweet Treats in Special Halloween Event

Solitaire Clash & Bingo Tour to Feature Halloween-Inspired Graphics and Skins along with Limited-Edition Mini Games

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today launched its spooktacular Halloween event in the "Bingo Tour" and "Solitaire Clash" games. With a few wicked surprises for players, the event will feature a variety of new mini games and special prizes. From Oct. 11 through Nov. 8, players can enjoy a range of new in-game festivities, fun Halloween themes and extra bonuses to win big.

For four weeks only, "Bingo Tour" and "Solitaire Clash" fans can take on the usual challenges of these top mobile games with a little something extra. Mini games and things to look out for include the tricky "Bounty Bash" game that offers a chance to play "Fortune Frenzy" and win additional rewards; the "Dice Cruise" game which is perfect for Monopoly fans; the super sugary "Sweet Blast" Picks event, featuring new characters and more bonuses; and the "Net Fishing" deep-sea fishing game, including new fish species this season and additional bonus options. Also available during the Halloween event only, players can earn a new Pumpkin Candy currency by participating in all main attractions like "Sweet Blast" where users test their luck and pick the most favoring treats, or by completing other mini tasks such as a round of haunted trivia to unlock the Mystery Batty Bucket. Reach in for a chance to earn bonus prizes, scratchers, golden eggs, and more thrilling in-game rewards.

"It's that time of the year again where spooky sites and pumpkin delights are practically everywhere we turn. AviaGames is excited to bring this same spirit to the mobile gaming world with a month full of Halloween festivities that everyone can enjoy," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We love to switch things up every once in a while to bring gamers fresh themes along with new challenges for them to test their skills and gain bonuses while playing their favorite AviaGames titles."

All whimsical witches and witty warlocks are welcome to join in on AviaGames' Halloween fun on the "Bingo Tour" and "Solitaire Clash" apps. Following are Halloween events and timeline details:

Week of 10/11: Bounty Bash

Week of 10/17: Dice Cruise

Week of 10/24: Sweet Blast

Week of 10/31: Net Fishing

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $1.4 billion in prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

