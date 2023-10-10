Honigman Announces Christian Fabian as New Partner in Corporate Department

Veteran Corporate and M&A Lawyer Joins Firm's Transactions and Counseling Group

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that it is bolstering its Corporate Department with the addition of Christian Fabian who joins as a partner in the firm's Chicago office. He previously worked at McDermott, Will & Emery as a corporate M&A partner and, before that, spent 16 years in the corporate practice at Mayer Brown.

Christian Fabian joined Honigman LLP as a new Partner in its Corporate Department on October 10, 2023. The veteran corporate and M&A lawyer joins the firm's Transactions and Counseling Group. (PRNewswire)

"Christian joins our strong team of Chicago attorneys across corporate, I.P., real estate and litigation, and will be instrumental in continuing to help our firm build upon our nearly decade long presence in the market," said David Foltyn, Chairman and CEO of Honigman. "We are honored that he selected Honigman to expand his practice."

"As Honigman grows its cross-border M&A and corporate practice in Chicago, nationally and abroad, we require more and more best-in-class attorneys with a depth and breadth of deal-making knowledge and experience," said Don Kunz, Chair of Honigman's Corporate Department. "Christian is exceptionally suited to help us meet the firm's strategic objectives and we are excited to welcome him to the team."

With expertise in U.S. and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, Fabian represents multinational public and private companies across a broad range of sectors, including private equity, professional services, food and beverage, consulting, healthcare and life sciences as well as infrastructure and technology. His experience includes advising clients on public and private mergers, tender offers, stock and asset acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic alliances, private equity investments, exits, rollover transactions, recapitalizations, private placements and corporate governance.

"With its consistent ranking as one of the most active private equity and M&A firms in the nation, Honigman is truly among the best kept secrets in the legal world," said Fabian. "I am anticipating a tremendous partnership with my new colleagues as we continue to build and serve the firm's roster of top-tier, multinational clients."

Fabian earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.), cum laude, from University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, where he served as an Executive Editor of the Law Review, and his Bachelor of Science in Engineering (B.S.E.) from Oakland University. Earlier this year, Fabian was named a Stand-out lawyer by Thomson Reuters and was ranked as a top lawyer in Corporate Law by The Best Lawyers in America.

About Honigman

Honigman LLP is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 350 attorneys counseling clients on complex issues across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), Washington, D.C. and in our newest wholly owned subsidiary office in Israel. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information visit www.honigman.com.

Contact: Maggie Nonnenkamp, Honigman LLP

mnonnenkamp@honigman.com, 312-701-9315

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honigman LLP