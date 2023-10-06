vivo Kicks off Android 14 Developer Preview Program for vivo X90 Pro and iQOO 11

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology company vivo today announced the release of the Android 14 Developer Preview Program for vivo X90 Pro and iQOO 11 in select markets. vivo, one of the first companies to make the Android 14 version available for eligible devices, invites developers to leverage this platform to test and fine-tune their applications for the latest Android experience.

An All-New Level of Smooth, Secure and Efficient

The Android 14 generation brings forward an all-new and improved Android experience in terms of smooth operation, privacy and security and overall efficiency.

One of the key upgrades is the unparalleled response speed driven by optimized resource scheduling. Furthermore, inspired by the world of film, vivo introduces a motion-blur algorithm that provides an additional dimension of visual smoothness to the way apps open and close on the home screen, enhancing the overall experience.

Security remains a top priority in this version, introducing additional safeguards for users' digital lives. Android 14 restricts apps from sending implicit intents to internal app components in various ways, helping prevent malicious apps from intercepting them. Additionally, any dynamically loaded code must be read-only to avoid issues such as code tempering. Finally, this Android version introduces a minimum installable target API level of 23, eliminating potential vulnerabilities and improving privacy and security.

The new system version also adapts to users' habits, offering customized application operations and richer information previews. Interactions, such as volume control, are more intuitive and device management is more straightforward. The optimized Output Switcher, which allows for seamless switching of playback in multi-device scenarios and expanded support for a wide array of third-party application protocols, rounds out these enhancements.

Partnering to Deliver the Latest Android Experience to vivo Consumers

vivo is dedicated to continuously refining the user experience, and the Android 14 Developer Program for vivo X90 and iQOO 11 marks a significant milestone. Developers are invited to visit https://developer.vivo.com/ and join the program.

The version will be available in the following markets:

vivo X90 Pro: Thailand , Taiwan Province of China , Hong Kong SAR , Malaysia.

iQOO 11: Indonesia , Thailand , Malaysia .

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen , Dongguan , Nanjing , Beijing , Hangzhou , Shanghai , Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

